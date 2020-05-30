Estos son los cómics y autores nominados a los Premios Eisner 2020

The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, y Comics Form, por Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)

The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, y Secrets , por Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)

The Peanuts Papers: Writers y Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, editado por Andrew Blauner (Library of America)

Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, por Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)

Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, editado por Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)