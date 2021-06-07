Estos son los nominados a los Premios Eisner 2021
Los ganadores serán revelados en la próxima edición de la Comic-Con@Home.
Pese a que inicialmente la pandemia planteó algunos desafíos en materia de distribución y publicación, la industria del cómic continuó operando durante el último año y por ello, con miras a la nueva edición de la Comic-Con, la organización dio a conocer a los nominados para la nueva versión de los Premios Eisner.
Esta edición de los premios contempla más de 30 categorías que van desde galardones más conocidos como Mejor Guionista y Mejor Artista hasta premios más acotados como las Mejores ediciones estadounidenses de material internacional.
En ese sentido, pese a que las categorías abarcan distintas áreas del mundo del cómic, cabe señalar que en materia de editoriales Imagen y Fantagraphics lideraron las nominaciones con 17 (más 11 compartidas) y 18 consideraciones respectivamente. Todo mientras las famosas casas de superhéroes, DC y Marvel, se quedaron con 9 nominaciones y 4 respectivamente (sin considerar a las nominaciones compartidas).
Los Premios Eisner 2021 serán anunciados en una ceremonia online durante la Comic-Con@Home el próximo 23 de julio y a continuación puedes revisar el listado con los nominados:
Mejor Historia Corta
- “Garden Boys” por Henry McCausland en Now #8 (Fantagraphics)
- “I Needed the Discounts” por Connor Willumsen en The New York Times (edición del 3 de enero 2020)
- “Parts of Us” por Chan Chau, en Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)
- “Rookie” por Greg Rucka y Eduardo Risso en Detective Comics #1027 (DC)
- “Soft Lead” por Chan Chau
- “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town” por Mimi Pond en Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
Mejor número individual
- The Burning Hotels por Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)
- Hedra por Jesse Lonergan (Image)
- The Other History of the DC Universe #1 por John Ridley junto a Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)
- Sports Is Hell por Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)
- Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure por Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie y Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)
Mejor serie continua
- Bitter Root por David F. Walker, Chuck Brown y Sanford Greene (Image)
- Daredevil por Chip Zdarsky con Marco Checchetto (Marvel)
- The Department of Truth por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Gideon Falls por Jeff Lemire y Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
- Stillwater por Chip Zdarsky junto a Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)
- Usagi Yojimbo por Stan Sakai (IDW)
Mejor serie limitada
- Barbalien: Red Planet por Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal y Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)
- Decorum por Jonathan Hickman y Mike Huddleston (Image)
- Far Sector por N. K. Jemisin y Jamal Campbell (DC)
- Strange Adventures por Tom King, Mitch Gerads y Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)
- Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC)
- We Live por Inaki Miranda y Roy Miranda (AfterShock)
Mejor serie nueva
- Black Widow por Kelly Thompson y Elena Casagrande (Marvel)
- Crossover por Donny Cates y Geoff Shaw (Image)
- The Department of Truth por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Killadelphia por Rodney Barnes y Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
- We Only Find Them When They’re Dead por Al Ewing y Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)
Mejor publicación para niños (hasta 8 años)
- Bear por Ben Queen y Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Cat Kid Comic Club por Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
- Donut Feed the Squirrels por Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
- Kodi por Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)
- Lift por Minh Lê y Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)
- Our Little Kitchen por Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)
Mejor publicación para niños (entre 9 y 12 años)
- Doodleville por Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)
- Go with the Flow por Lily Williams y Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)
- Mister Invincible: Local Hero por Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)
- Snapdragon por Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)
- Superman Smashes the Klan por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC)
- Twins por Varian Johnson y Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)
Mejor publicación para adolescentes (entre 13 y 17 años)
- Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones por Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)
- Displacement por Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)
- Dragon Hoops por Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
- Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence por Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)
- A Map to the Sun por Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)
- When Stars are Scattered por Victoria Jamieson y Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
Mejor publicación de humor
- The Complete Fante Bukowski por Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
- Department of Mind-Blowing Theories por Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
- FANGS por Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- Wendy, Master of Art por Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC)
- What If We Were . . . por Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)
Mejor antología
- Ex Mag, vol. 1–2, editado por Wren McDonald (PEOW)
- Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, editado por Sarah Mirk (Abrams)
- Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, editado y seleccionado por Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)
- Los Angeles Times, editado por Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)
- Menopause: A Comic Treatment, editado por MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
- Now, editado por Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad
- Big Black: Stand at Attica por Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth y Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Dragon Hoops por Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
- Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color por Mme
- Caroline and Julie Dachez, traducción por Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)
- Kent State: Four Dead in Ohi por Derf Backderf (Abrams)
- Paying the Land por Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)
- Year of the Rabbit por Tian Veasna, traducción por Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor memoria gráfica
- Banned Book Club por Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada y Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)
- Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir por Vivian Chong y Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)
- Ginseng Roots por Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)
- I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! por Ayami Kazama, traducido por Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)
- The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist por Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
- When Stars Are Scattered por Victoria Jamieson y Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
Mejor Álbum gráfico nuevo
- The Book Tour por Andi Watson (Top Shelf)
- Dragman por Steven Appleby (Metropolitan)
- Flake por Matthew Dooley (Jonathan Cape)
- Labyrinth por Ben Argon (Abrams)
- Paul at Home por Michel Rabagliati, traducción de Helge Dascher y Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Pulp por Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image)
Mejor Álbum gráfico reimpresión
- Black Hammer Library Edition vol. 2 por Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormstom, Emi Lenox y Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)
- Criminal Deluxe Edition vol. 3 por Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image)
- Eight-Lane Runaways por Henry McCausland (Fantagraphics)
- Fante Bukowski: The Complete Works por Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
- Herobear and the Kid: The Heritage por Mike Kunkel (Astonish Factory)
- Seeds and Stems por Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)
Mejor adaptación desde otro medio
- Constitution Illustrated por R. Sikoryak (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Parable of the Sower: The Graphic Novel Adaptation por Octavia E. Butler, adaptado por Damian Duffy y John Jennings (Abrams)
- Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Mankind vol. 1 por Yuval Noah Harari, adaptado por David Vandermeulen y Daniel Casanave (Harper Perennial)
- Slaughterhouse-Five por Kurt Vonnegut, adaptado por Ryan North y Albert Monteys (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Superman Smashes the Klan adaptado por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional
- Altitude por Olivier Bocquet y Jean-Marc Rochette, traducción por Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- Gamayun Tales I: An Anthology of Modern Russian Folk Tales por Alexander Utkin, traducción por Lada Morozova (Nobrow)
- Goblin Girl por Moa Romanova, traducción por Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)
- Irena por Jean-David Morvan, Severine Tréfouël y David Evrard, traducción por Dan Christensen (Magnetic Press)
- When You Look Up por Decur, traducción por Chloe Garcia Roberts (Enchanted Lion Books)
- The Winter of the Cartoonist por Paco Roca, traducción por Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional - Asia
- I Had That Same Dream Again por Yoru Sumino y Idumi Kirihara, traducción por Beni Axia Conrad (Seven Seas)
- I Wish I Could Say “Thank You” por Yukari Takinami, traducción por Yukari Takeuchi (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
- A Journal Of My Father por Jiro Taniguchi, traducción por Kumar Sivasubramanian (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
- Ping Pong por Taiyo Matsumoto, traducción por Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
- Remina por Junji Ito, traducción por Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- Spy x Family por Tatsuya Endo, traducción por Casey Loe (VIZ Media)
Mejor colección / proyecto de archivo - Tiras
- The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, editado por Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
- Gross Exagerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross, de Milt Gross, editado por Peter Maresca (Sunday Press / IDW)
- Krazy & Ignatz 1919-1921 by George Herriman, editado por RJ Casey (Fantagraphics)
- Little Debbie and the Second Coming of Elmo: Daily Comic Strips, agosto de 1960 a septiembre de 1961, por Cecil Jensen, editado por Frank Young (Labor of Love)
- Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volumen 7: Clean as a Weasel, de Walt Kelly, editado por Mark Evanier y Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Mejor colección / proyecto de archivo - Cómics
- Art Young’s Inferno de Art Young, editado por Glenn Bray (Fantagraphics)
- Atlas at War! editado por Michael J. Vassallo (Dead Reckoning)
- The Complete Hate de Peter Bagge, editado por Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
- Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea de Hugo Pratt, traducción de Simone Castaldi e Dean Mullaney (EuroComics / IDW)
- Little Lulu: The Fuzzythingus Poopi de John Stanley, editado por Frank Young y Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Man and Superman and Other Stories de Harvey Kurtzman, editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
Mejor guionista
- Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)
- Matt Fraction, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vols. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)
- Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men (Marvel)
- Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label); Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)
- James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)
- Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)
Mejor guionista/artista
- Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)
- Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)
- Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
- Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)
- Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)
Mejor dibujante / entintador o dibujante / equipo de entintador
- Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
- Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)
- Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)
- Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)
- Mitch Gerads y Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)
- Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)
Mejor pintor / artista multimedia (arte interior)
- Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)
- Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)
- Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)
- Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)
- Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)
- Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)
Mejor artista de portadas
- Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)
- Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)
- Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)
- Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)
- Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel)
- Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)
Mejores colores
- Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)
- Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)
- Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)
- Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)
- Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)
Mejores letras
- Mike Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)Deron Bennett, Bear, The Sacrifice of Darkness (Archaia); King of Nowhere, Something Is Killing the Children, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Martian Manhunter (DC); Excellence (Image/Skybound); A Dark Interlude, Dark One, Relics of Youth, Resonant, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade: Winter’s Teeth (Vault); Ping Pong (VIZ Media)
- Aditya Bidikar, Barbalien: Red Planet, Grafity’s Wall Expanded Edition (Dark Horse); John Constantine, Hellblazer (DC); A Map to the Sun (First Second); The Department of Truth, Lost Soldiers (Image); Giga, The Picture of Everything Else (Vault)
- Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Strange Adventures, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, Bitter Root, Bog Bodies, Die (Image); Reaver (Image/Skybound); Morbius, X Of Swords (Marvel)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Rus Wooton, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC); Decorum, Monstress (Image); Die!Die!Die!, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, Outcast, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)
Mejor periodismo / publicación relacionada con los cómics
- Alter Ego, editado por Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- Back Issue, editado por Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)
- The Comics Blog, de Michael Cavna y David Betancourt
- The Comics Journal, editado por RJ Casey, Gary Groth y Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
- Revista PanelxPanel, editada por Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Women Write About Comics, editada por Nola Pfau y Wendy Browne
Mejor trabajo relacionado a los cómics
- American Daredevil: Comics, Communism, and the Battles of Lev Gleason por Brett Dakin (Comic House/Lev Gleason)
- Ditko Shrugged: The Uncompromising Life of the Artist Behind Spider-Man and the Rise of Marvel Comics por David Currie (Hermes Press)
- Drawing Fire: The Editorial Cartoons of Bill Mauldin, editado por Todd DePastino (Pritzker Military Museum & Library)
- The History of EC Comics por Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)
- Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books por Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)
- Masters of British Comic Art por David Roach (2000AD)
Mejor trabajo académico
- Comic Art in Museums editado por Kim A. Munson (University Press of Mississippi)
- Comic Studies: A Guidebook editado por Charles Hatfield and Bart Beaty (Rutgers University Press)
- The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging por Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)
- Webcomics por Sean Kleefeld (Bloomsbury)
- Who Understands Comics: Questioning the Universality of Visual Language Comprehension por Neil Cohn (Bloomsbury)
Mejor diseño de publicación
- Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California deluxe edition, diseñado por David Chisholm y Tyler Boss (Z2 Comics)
- Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury por G.B. Trudeau, diseñado por George Corsillo y Susan McCaslin (Andrews McMeel)
- J & K, diseñado por John Pham (Fantagraphics)
- The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist diseñado por Adrian Tomine y Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Original Art: The Dan Clowes Studio Edition diseñado por Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)
Mejor cómic digital
- Friday por Ed Brubaker y Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)
- Genius Animals? por Vali Chandrasekaran y Jun-Pierre Shiozawa
- Gentlemind por Juan Díaz Canales, Teresa Valero y Antonio Lapone, traducción de Jeremy Melloul (Europe Comics)
- Promethee 13:13 por Andy Diggle y Shawn Martinbrough (comiXology Originals/Delcourt)
- Olive por Véro Cazot y Lucy Mazel, traducción de Jessie Aufiery (Europe Comics)
- Soon por Thomas Cadène y Benjamin Adam, traducción de Margaret Besser (Europe Comics)
Mejor Webcomic
- BFF por Clément C. Fabre, Joseph Saffiedine y Thomas Cadène, traducción de Emma Wilson
- Crisis Zone por Simon Hanselmann,
- DPS! Only por Vel
- Isle of Elsi por Alec Longstreth
- The Kiss Bet por Ingrid Ochoa
- The Middle Age por Steve Conley
