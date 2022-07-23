Lo mejor del cómic: Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Eisner 2022

Como es habitual, cada edición de la Comic-Con de San Diego trae consigo la entrega de una de los estatuillas más importantes de la industria de los cómics: los Premios Eisner.

En la edición de este año, uno de los más grandes ganadores fue el artista Barry Windsor-Smith, conocido por su trabajo en el Conan de Marvel Comics y la saga Arma X de Wolverine. En este caso, el autor ganó múltiples premios por su novela gráfica llamada “Monsters”, incluyendo mejor álbum gráfico, escritor/dibujante y letrista. Dicha obra ya se encuentra disponible en español y puede encontrarse en tiendas en Chile.

Otro de los grandes ganadores fue James Tynion IV, quien no solo fue condecorado como mejor escritor por sus múltiples trabajos para las editoriales Boom, Image, la propia DC y su estudio Tiny Onion, sino que también por la mejor serie nueva gracias a su trabajo junto al dibujante Álvaro Martínez Bueno en el terror de The Nice House on the Lake de DC Comics.

No solo eso, además ganó en mejor serie regular, por el excelente thriller de terror “Something is Killer the Children”, aunque dicho premio fue compartido en un empate con la serie Bitter Root de la editorial Image.

Marvel Studios reiteró que la Capitana Carter de What If...? no es la misma de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hace 16 horas

En tanto, la editorial DC Comics tuvo distinciones por la miniserie Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, la cual ganó una distinción como mejor número único y otra por mejor dibujante/entintador por lo hecho por el dibujante Phil Jimenez.

Finalmente, cabe destacar que Junji Ito ganó un nuevo Premio Eisner por la edición estadounidense de Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, el cual recopila una obra conocida en español como “El muerto enfermo de amor” y que cuenta con una versión flexibook en español en manos de la editorial ECC.

A continuación encuentran el listado completo de ganadores (destacados en negrita).

The Department of Truth, por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)

Something Is Killing the Children, por James Tynion IV y Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, por Ram V y Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Not All Robots, por Mark Russell y Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

The Nice House on the Lake , por James Tynion IV y Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)

After the Rain, por Nnedi Okorafor, adaptado por John Jennings y David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adaptado por Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)

My Only Child, por Wang Ning y various, editado por Wang Saili, traducción por Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, por Rose Eveleth y varios, editado por Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife , editado por Kel McDonald y Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver y Other Tales, por David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons , por Kelly Sue DeConnick y Phil Jimenez (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll,” por Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua, y Lauren Davis), en The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

“I Wanna Be a Slob,” por Michael Kamison y Steven Arnold, en Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“ Funeral in Foam ” por Casey Gilly y Raina Telgemeier, en You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, por Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, por Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, por Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, por Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)