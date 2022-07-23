Lo mejor del cómic: Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Eisner 2022
Autores como Barry Windsor-Smith y James Tynion recibieron múltiples estatuillas en una de las distinciones más importantes de los cómics que se entrega en la Comic-Con de San Diego.
Como es habitual, cada edición de la Comic-Con de San Diego trae consigo la entrega de una de los estatuillas más importantes de la industria de los cómics: los Premios Eisner.
En la edición de este año, uno de los más grandes ganadores fue el artista Barry Windsor-Smith, conocido por su trabajo en el Conan de Marvel Comics y la saga Arma X de Wolverine. En este caso, el autor ganó múltiples premios por su novela gráfica llamada “Monsters”, incluyendo mejor álbum gráfico, escritor/dibujante y letrista. Dicha obra ya se encuentra disponible en español y puede encontrarse en tiendas en Chile.
Otro de los grandes ganadores fue James Tynion IV, quien no solo fue condecorado como mejor escritor por sus múltiples trabajos para las editoriales Boom, Image, la propia DC y su estudio Tiny Onion, sino que también por la mejor serie nueva gracias a su trabajo junto al dibujante Álvaro Martínez Bueno en el terror de The Nice House on the Lake de DC Comics.
No solo eso, además ganó en mejor serie regular, por el excelente thriller de terror “Something is Killer the Children”, aunque dicho premio fue compartido en un empate con la serie Bitter Root de la editorial Image.
En tanto, la editorial DC Comics tuvo distinciones por la miniserie Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, la cual ganó una distinción como mejor número único y otra por mejor dibujante/entintador por lo hecho por el dibujante Phil Jimenez.
Finalmente, cabe destacar que Junji Ito ganó un nuevo Premio Eisner por la edición estadounidense de Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, el cual recopila una obra conocida en español como “El muerto enfermo de amor” y que cuenta con una versión flexibook en español en manos de la editorial ECC.
A continuación encuentran el listado completo de ganadores (destacados en negrita).
Mejor serie regular (EMPATE)
- Bitter Root, por David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, y Sanford Greene (Image)
- Something Is Killing the Children, por James Tynion IV y Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)
- The Department of Truth, por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Immortal Hulk, por Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et al. (Marvel)
- Nightwing, por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)
Mejor Serie Limitada
- The Good Asian, por Pornsak Pichetshote y Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)
- Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, por Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)
- Hocus Pocus, por Rik Worth y Jordan Collver, hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com
- The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, por Ram V y Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)
- Stray Dogs, por Tony Fleecs y Trish Forstner (Image)
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, por Tom King y Bilquis Evely (DC)
Mejor Serie Nueva
- The Nice House on the Lake, por James Tynion IV y Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)
- The Human Target, por Tom King y Greg Smallwood (DC)
- Not All Robots, por Mark Russell y Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)
- Radiant Black, por Kyle Higgins y Marcelo Costa (Image)
- Ultramega, por James Harren (Image Skybound)
Mejor adaptación desde otro medio
- George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adaptado por Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)
- After the Rain, por Nnedi Okorafor, adaptado por John Jennings y David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)
- Bubble por Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, y Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)
- Disney Cruella, adaptado por Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)
- The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, por Robert Tressell, adaptado por Sophie y Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)
Mejor antología
- You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, editado por Kel McDonald y Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)
- Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, por Rose Eveleth y varios, editado por Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)
- My Only Child, por Wang Ning y various, editado por Wang Saili, traducción por Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)
- The Silver Coin, por Michael Walsh y varios (Image)
- Superman: Red & Blue, editado por Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr, y Diegs Lopez (DC)
Mejor número único/One-Shot (Debe poder leerse por si mismo)
- Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, por Kelly Sue DeConnick y Phil Jimenez (DC)
- Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, editado por Darren Shan (Marvel)
- Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver y Other Tales, por David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)
- Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson,” por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)
- Wolvendaughter, por Ver (Quindrie Press)
Mejor historia corta
- “Funeral in Foam” por Casey Gilly y Raina Telgemeier, en You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)
- “Generations,” por Daniel Warren Johnson, en Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)
- “I Wanna Be a Slob,” por Michael Kamison y Steven Arnold, en Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)
- “Tap, Tap, Tap,” por Larry O’Neil y Jorge Fornés, en Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)
- “Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll,” por Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua, y Lauren Davis), en The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)
Mejor trabajo académico
- Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, por Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)
- The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, por Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)
- Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, por Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)
- Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, por Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)
- Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, por David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
Mejor libro relacionado con los cómics
- All of the Marvels, por Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)
- The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips y Stripes, por Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)
- Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel por Panel, por Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, y Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)
- Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, por John Morrow, with Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- True Believer: The Rise y Fall of Stan Lee, por Abraham Riesman (Crown)
Mejor Pintor/Artista Multimedia (Arte interior)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)
- John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)
- Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)
- Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)
- Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)
Mejor Colorista
- Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni)
- Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)
- Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)
- K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)
- Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)
Mejor Dibujante/Entintador o Equipo de Dibujante/Entintador
- Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)
- Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)
- P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)
Mejor Álbum Gráfico (Reimpreso)
- The Complete American Gods, por Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, y Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)
- Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, por Joe Hill y Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)
- Middlewest: The Complete Tale, por Skottie Young y Jorge Corona (Image)
- Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, por Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub, y Troy Little (Oni)
- The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, por Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, y Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)
- The Complete American Gods, diseñado por Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
- The Complete Life y Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, diseñado por Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)
- Crashpad, diseñado por Gary Panter y Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)
- Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, diseñado por Tyler Boss (Z2)
- Popeye Vol. 1 por E.C. Segar, diseñado por Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)
Mejor proyecto o colección de archivo - Comics (De al menos 20 años)
- EC Covers Artist’s Edition, editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- Farewell, Brindavoine, por Tardi, traducción por Jenna Allen, editado por Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, por Stan Lee y Steve Ditko, edidted por Steve Korté (TASCHEN)
- Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, editado por Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)
- Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” por Carl Barks, editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- Popeye Vol. 1 por E.C. Segar, diseñado por Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)
Mejor proyecto o colección de archivo - Tiras Cómicas (Al menos 20 años)
- Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 por E.C. Segar, editado por Gary Groth y Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, por Jim Lawrence y Jorge Longarón, editado por Christopher Marlon, Rich Young, y Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)
- Trots y Bonnie, por Shary Flenniken, editado por Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)
- The Way of Zen, adapted y illustrated por C. C. Tsai, traducido por Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)
Mejor publicación de humor
- Not All Robots, por Mark Russell y Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)
- Bubble, por Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, y Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)
- Cyclopedia Exotica, por Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)
- The Scumbag, por Rick Remender y various (Image)
- Thirsty Mermaids, por Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon y Schuster)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, por Haro Aso y Kotaro Takata, traducción por Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)
Mejor edición para Estados Unidos de Material Internacional - Asia
- Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, por Junji Ito, traducción por Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- Chainsaw Man, por Tatsuki Fujimoto, traducción por Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
- Kaiju No. 8, por Naoya Matsumoto, traducción por David Evelyn (VIZ Media)
- Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), por Toranosuke Shimada, traducción por Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)
- Spy x Family, por Tatsuya Endo, traducción por Casey Loe (VIZ Media)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, por Haro Aso y Kotaro Takata, traducción por Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)
Mejor edición para Estados Unidos de Material Internacional
- The Shadow of a Man, por Benoît Peeters y François Schuiten, traducción por Stephen D. Smith (IDW)
- Ballad For Sophie, por Filipe Melo y Juan Cavia, traducción por Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)
- Between Snow y Wolf, por Agnes Domergue y Helene Canac, traducción por Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)
- Love: The Mastiff, por Frederic Brrémaud y Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)
- The Parakeet, por Espé, traducción por Hannah Chute ((Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
Mejor publicación para adolescentes (13-17 años)
- The Legend of Auntie Po, por Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)
- Adora and the Distance, por Marc Bernardin y Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)
- Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, por David Bowles y Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)
- Strange Academy, por Skottie Young y Humberto Ramos (Marvel)
- Wynd, por James Tynion IV y Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)
Mejor publicación para niños (9-12 años)
- Salt Magic, por Hope Larson y Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
- Allergic, por Megan Wagner Lloyd y Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)
- Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, por Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)
- Rainbow Bridge, por Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, y Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)
- Saving Sorya: Chang y the Sun Bear, por Trang Nguyen y Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)
- The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, por Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)
Mejor publicación para primeros lectores (Hasta 8 años)
- Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, por Julie y Stan Sakai (IDW)
- Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, por Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)
- I Am Oprah Winfrey, por Brad Meltzer y Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)
- Monster Friends, por Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)
- Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, por Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)
Mejor Portadista
- Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)
- David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)
- Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)
- Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)
Mejor Escritor/Dibujante
- Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)
- Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)
- Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)
- Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)
- Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)
Mejor escritor
- James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)
- Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)
- Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)
- Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)
- Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)
Mejor Letrista
- Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)
- Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)
- Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)
- Crank!, Jonna y the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)
- Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)
Mejor webcomic
- Lore Olympus, por Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, por CRC Payne y StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON)
- Isle of Elsi, por Alec Longstreth,
- Navillera: Like a Butterfly, por Hun y Jimmy, traducción por Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment),
- Unmasked, por Breri y Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics),
Mejor cómic digital
- Snow Angels, por Jeff Lemire y Jock (Comixology Originals)
- Days of Sand, por Aimée de Jongh, traducción por Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)
- Everyone Is Tulip, por Dave Baker y Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com
- It’s Jeff, por Kelly Thompson y Gurihiru (Marvel)
- Love After World Domination 1-3, por Hiroshi Noda y Takahiro Wakamatsu, traducción por Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)
Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad
- The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, por David F. Walker y Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)
- Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, por Fabien Toulmé, traducción por Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, por Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)
- Orwell, por Pierre Christin y Sébastien Verdier, traducción por Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, por Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)
- The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, por Dave Sim y Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)
Mejor memoria gráfica
- Run: Book One, por John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, y Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)
- Factory Summers, por Guy Delisle, traducido por Helge Dascher y Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Parenthesis, por Élodie Durand, traducción por Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)
- Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, y the Urgency of Protest, por Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)
- The Secret to Superhuman Strength, por Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)
Mejor álbum gráfico - Nuevo
- Monsters, por Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)
- Ballad For Sophie, por Filipe Melo y Juan Cavia, traducción por Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)
- Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), por Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image)
- In., por Will McPhail (Mariner Books)
- Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, por Ethan Hawke y Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)
Mejor publicación periódica / periodistíca relacionada con cómics
- WomenWriteAboutComics.com, editado por Wendy Browne y Nola Pfau (WWAC)
- Alter Ego, editado por Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- The Columbus Scribbler, editado por Brian Canini, Jack Wallace, y Steve Steiner, columbusscribbler.com
- Fanbase Press, editado por Barbra Dillon, fanbasepress.com
- tcj.com, editado por Tucker Stone y Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)
