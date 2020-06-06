Marvel está ofreciendo gratis decenas de cómics hechos por creadores afroamericanos
A través de su aplicación Marvel Unlimited, la compañía quiere promover distintas publicaciones creadas por artistas y guionistas negros a lo largo de su historia.
Una nueva selección de títulos gratis está disponible en la aplicación para leer cómics de Marvel, Marvel Unlimited.
Según anunció la propia compañía, esta vez la oferta de cómics estará enfocada en el trabajo de distintos artistas y guionistas negros ya que con esto Marvel quiere “celebrar sus legados, ya sea desde hace décadas o solo este año”.
Entre los cómics que podrás leer gratis en Marvel Unlimited se encuentran:
- Marvel’s voices one-shot (2020)
- Black panther and the crew: we are the streets
- Black panther and the crew (2017) #1-6
- Power man and iron fist: the boys are back in town
- Power man and iron fist (2016) #1-5
- Black panther: world of wakanda
- Black panther: world of wakanda (2016) #1-6
- Deathlok: the souls of cyber-folk
- Deathlok (1991) #1-5
- Ironheart: those with courage
- Ironheart (2018) #1-6
- Black panther: the client
- Black panther (1998) #1-5
- Adam: legend of the blue marvel
- Adam: legend of the blue marvel (2008) #1-5
- Black panther book 6: the intergalactic empire of wakanda part 1
- Black panther (2018) #1-6
- Shuri: the search for black panther
- Shuri (2018) #1-5
- Mosaic: king of the world
- Mosaic (2016) #1-5
- Captain america/black panther: flags of our fathers
- Captain america/black panther: flags of our fathers (2010) #1-4
- Black panther - long live the king
- Black panther - long live the king (2017) #1-6
- Black panther: killmonger - by any means
- Killmonger (2018) #1-5
- Falcon: take flight
- Falcon (2017) #1-8
- The new fantastic four
- Fantastic four (1998) #544-550
- Black panther epic collection: panther’s rage (issues #19-22)
- Damage control
- Damage control (1989a) #1-4
- Marvel rising: heroes of the round table
- Marvel rising (2019) #1-5
- Truth: red, white and black
- Truth: red, white and black (2003) #1-7
Para acceder a estos cómics solo tienes que descargar la app de Marvel Unlimited en un dispositivo móvil con Android o iOS y no debes suscribirte en nada para comenzar a leer.