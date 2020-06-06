Marvel está ofreciendo gratis decenas de cómics hechos por creadores afroamericanos

Una nueva selección de títulos gratis está disponible en la aplicación para leer cómics de Marvel, Marvel Unlimited.

Según anunció la propia compañía, esta vez la oferta de cómics estará enfocada en el trabajo de distintos artistas y guionistas negros ya que con esto Marvel quiere “celebrar sus legados, ya sea desde hace décadas o solo este año”.

Entre los cómics que podrás leer gratis en Marvel Unlimited se encuentran:

Marvel’s voices one-shot (2020)

Black panther and the crew: we are the streets

Black panther and the crew (2017) #1-6

Power man and iron fist: the boys are back in town

Power man and iron fist (2016) #1-5

Black panther: world of wakanda

Black panther: world of wakanda (2016) #1-6

Deathlok: the souls of cyber-folk

Deathlok (1991) #1-5

Ironheart: those with courage

Ironheart (2018) #1-6

Black panther: the client

Black panther (1998) #1-5

Adam: legend of the blue marvel

Adam: legend of the blue marvel (2008) #1-5

Black panther book 6: the intergalactic empire of wakanda part 1

Black panther (2018) #1-6

Shuri: the search for black panther

Shuri (2018) #1-5

Mosaic: king of the world

Mosaic (2016) #1-5

Captain america/black panther: flags of our fathers

Captain america/black panther: flags of our fathers (2010) #1-4

Black panther - long live the king

Black panther - long live the king (2017) #1-6

Black panther: killmonger - by any means

Killmonger (2018) #1-5

Falcon: take flight

Falcon (2017) #1-8

The new fantastic four

Fantastic four (1998) #544-550

Black panther epic collection: panther’s rage (issues #19-22)

Damage control

Damage control (1989a) #1-4

Marvel rising: heroes of the round table

Marvel rising (2019) #1-5

Truth: red, white and black