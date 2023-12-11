Oppenheimer y Barbie dominan las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2024
Oppenheimer y Barbie lideraron las nominaciones con 8 y 9 respectivamente.
Durante la jornada de este lunes es que fueron dados a conocer las películas y series nominadas a los próximos Globos de Oro 2024.
En el apartado de películas, los nominados fueron liderados por Oppenheimer y Barbie, filmes que lograron 8 y 9 nominaciones respectivamente.
En cuanto a series, Succession, el exitoso drama de HBO, dominó las nominaciones con un total de nueve.
Cabe recordar que la próxima edición de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero.
Mejor Drama
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor Musical o Comedia
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor película Animada
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Mejor película De habla no inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actor Drama
- Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”
- Andrew Scott - “All of us strangers”
- Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
- Colman Domingo - “Rustin”
- Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”
- Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mejor actriz Drama
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Mejor actor Musical o Comedia
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)
- Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)
- Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
- Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor Guion
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor banda sonora
- Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
Mejor canción
- “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
- “Dance the Night,” Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
- “Peaches,” Super Mario Bros.
- “Road to Freedom,” Rustin
- “What Was I Made For,” Barbie
Desempeño notable en la taquilla
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
- “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
Especial de Comedia
- Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Nominados en TV
Drama
- “1923″ (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO)
Musical o Comedia
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Serie limitada
- “Beef” (Netflix)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- “Fargo” (FX)
Mejor actor Drama
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
Mejor actriz Drama
- Bella Ramsey -”The Last of Us”
- Emma Stone - “The Curse”
- Helen Mirren - “1923″
- Imelda Staunton - “The Crown”
- Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook - “Succession”
Mejor actor Musical o Comedia
- Bill Hader - “Barry”
- Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”
- Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)
Mejor actor Serie limitada
- David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
- Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- Steven Yeun - “Beef”
- Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”
Mejor actriz Serie limitada
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple — “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong — “Beef”
Mejor actor de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia
- Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
- James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck — “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia
- Abby Elliott -”The Bear”
- Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets”
- Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown”
- Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”
- J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession”
- Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building”
