Oppenheimer y Barbie dominan las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2024

Oppenheimer y Barbie lideraron las nominaciones con 8 y 9 respectivamente.

Durante la jornada de este lunes es que fueron dados a conocer las películas y series nominadas a los próximos Globos de Oro 2024.

En el apartado de películas, los nominados fueron liderados por Oppenheimer y Barbie, filmes que lograron 8 y 9 nominaciones respectivamente.

En cuanto a series, Succession, el exitoso drama de HBO, dominó las nominaciones con un total de nueve.

Cabe recordar que la próxima edición de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero.

Mejor Drama

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor Musical o Comedia

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May December” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor película Animada

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

Mejor película De habla no inglesa

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor actor Drama

  • Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”
  • Andrew Scott - “All of us strangers”
  • Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
  • Colman Domingo - “Rustin”
  • Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mejor actriz Drama

  • Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening — “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor Musical o Comedia

  • Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon — “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia

  • Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)
  • Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)
  • Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
  • Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton — “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore — “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor Guion

  • “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” — Celine Song
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor banda sonora

  • Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

Mejor canción

  • “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
  • “Dance the Night,” Barbie
  • “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
  • “Peaches,” Super Mario Bros.
  • “Road to Freedom,” Rustin
  • “What Was I Made For,” Barbie

Desempeño notable en la taquilla

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Especial de Comedia

  • Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Nominados en TV

Drama

  • “1923″ (Paramount+)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • “Succession” (HBO)

Musical o Comedia

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

Serie limitada

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • “Fargo” (FX)

Mejor actor Drama

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Mejor actriz Drama

  • Bella Ramsey -”The Last of Us”
  • Emma Stone - “The Curse”
  • Helen Mirren - “1923″
  • Imelda Staunton - “The Crown”
  • Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook - “Succession”

Mejor actor Musical o Comedia

  • Bill Hader - “Barry”
  • Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”
  • Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

Mejor actor Serie limitada

  • David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
  • Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones and the Six”
  • Steven Yeun - “Beef”
  • Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”

Mejor actriz Serie limitada

  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple — “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong — “Beef”

Mejor actor de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia

  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
  • James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck — “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia

  • Abby Elliott -”The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets”
  • Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown”
  • Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”
  • J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building”

Comenta

Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.

Imperdibles