Su apoyo al Snyder Cut no será tomado en cuenta en la votación de las películas populares de los Premios Oscar
La película no fue incluida en la lista de películas elegibles para la Academia y solo considerarán a esas producciones.
Este lunes diversos comentarios se generaron con el más reciente anuncio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, ya que la próxima ceremonia de los Premios Oscar destacará a una película elegida por la audiencia a través de una votación en Twitter.
Por un lado estaría la posibilidad de votar por la película favorita de 2021, así como el momento más célebre de una película a lo largo de la historia.
Respecto a la primera opción, no pocos de inmediato pensaron en destacar a la versión de Justice League estrenada el año pasado bajo la dirección de Zack Snyder. Sin embargo, esos votos no serán válidos.
Más sobre Snyder Cut
Jeremy Irons todavía no ve el Snyder Cut, pero cree que no podría ser peor que la versión cinematográfica de Justice League
David Thewlis aclaró que solo estaba trolleando con el desconocimiento de su papel en el Snyder Cut de Justice League
Warner Bros. no habría entendido la escena del viaje en el tiempo de Flash en Justice League
De acuerdo a lo que consta en el sitio oficial de la Academia para este concurso, las obras contabilizadas como “Película Favorita” solo incluirán a aquellas que están en la lista inicial de películas que podían ser consideradas para los Premios Oscar 2022.
“Las películas para el hogar o aquellas que no fueron elegibles no pueden ser usadas como una película favorita”, explica el sitio oficial. Y el Snyder Cut no estaba incluido en la lista oficial de la Academia.
La siguiente es la lista completa de películas que sí serán contabilizadas, aunque lo anterior no impedirá que los fans del Snyder Cut llenen el hashtag de la Academia.
- The Addams Family 2
- Ageless Love
- Ailey
- All Light, Everywhere
- American Night
- American Underdog
- Annette
- Antlers
- The Ape Star
- Army Of The Dead
- Ascension
- Attica
- Back To The Outback
- Becoming Cousteau
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- Belle
- Benedetta
- Bergman Island
- Best Sellers
- The Beta Test
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little
- Blurry
- Black Widow
- Blue Bayou
- Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People
- Boogie
- Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
- Bring Your Own Brigade
- Bruised
- Candyman
- The Card Counter
- Censor
- Cinderella
- Clifford The Big Red Dog
- C’mon C’mon
- Coda
- Coming 2 America
- Compartment No. 6
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- Convergence: Courage In A Crisis
- A Cop Movie
- The Courier
- A Crime On The Bayou
- Cruella
- Cry Macho
- Cryptozoo
- Cusp
- Cyrano
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Don’t Look Up
- Dream Horse
- Drive My Car
- The Dry
- The Duke
- Dune
- East Of The Mountains
- El Planeta
- The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
- Encanto
- Encounter
- Eternals
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Fathom
- Faya Dayi
- Ferguson Rises
- Fever Dream
- Final Account
- Finch
- Finding You
- First Date
- The First Wave
- Fix
- Flag Day
- Flee
- The Forever Purge
- Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
- Found
- Four Good Days
- Francesco
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Godzilla Vs. Kong
- The Good Boss
- The Grave
- The Green Knight
- The Guilty
- Halloween Kills
- The Hand Of God
- Hard Luck Love Song
- The Harder They Fall
- Harper
- Here Today
- A Hero
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Holler
- Homeroom
- House Of Gucci
- The Humans
- I’m Your Man
- In The Earth
- In The Heights
- In The Same Breath
- India Sweets And Spices
- Introducing, Selma Blair
- Jai Bhim
- Jockey
- Joe Bell
- John And The Hole
- Josee, The Tiger And The Fish
- A Journal For Jordan
- Julia
- Jungle Cruise
- The Killing Of Kenneth
- Chamberlain
- The Killing Of Two Lovers
- King Richard
- The King’s Man
- Lamb
- Language Lessons
- Lansky
- Last And First Men
- The Last Duel
- Last Night In Soho
- The Laws Of The Universe – The Age Of Elohim
- Les Nôtres
- Licorice Pizza
- Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres
- Lily Topples The World
- Limbo
- The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52
- The Lost Daughter
- The Lost Leonardo
- Love Is Love Is Love
- Luca
- Malignant
- The Many Saints Of Newark
- Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
- Mass
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Mayday
- Memoria
- Minamata
- Misha And The Wolves
- The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
- Moffie
- Mogul Mowgli
- Mortal Kombat
- Mother/Android
- Mothering Sunday
- Munich – The Edge Of War
- The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses
- My Name Is Pauli Murray
- My Sunny Maad
- Naked Singularity
- National Champions
- The Night House
- Nightmare Alley
- Nine Days
- No Man Of God
- No Ordinary Man
- No Sudden Move
- No Time To Die
- Nobody
- The Novice
- The Nowhere Inn
- Old
- Old Henry
- Operation Mincemeat
- Operation Varsity Blues
- Paper Spiders
- Parallel Mothers
- Passing
- Paw Patrol The Movie
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- Petite Maman
- Pig
- Plan B
- Pompo The Cinephile
- Poupelle Of Chimney Town
- The Power Of The Dog
- Pray Away
- Prayers For The Stolen
- Prisoners Of The Ghostland
- Procession
- Profile
- The Protégé
- Qazaq History Of The Golden
- Man
- Queenpins
- Quiet Explosions: Healing The Brain
- A Quiet Place Part Ii
- The Race To Save The World
- Raya And The Last Dragon
- The Real Charlie Chaplin
- Rebel Hearts
- Red Notice
- Red Rocket
- Reminiscence
- The Rescue
- Respect
- Riders Of Justice
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- Sabaya
- Senior Moment
- 7 Prisoners
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Shiva Baby
- Silencio
- Silent Night
- Silo
- Silver Carnation
- Sing 2
- Sisters On Track
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
- So Late So Soon
- Son Of Monarchs
- Sophie Jones
- The Souvenir Part Ii
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Sparks Brothers
- Spencer
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Spine Of Night
- Spiral
- Spirit Untamed
- The Starling
- Stillwater
- Sugar Daddy
- The Suicide Squad
- Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- The Summit Of The Gods
- Swan Song (Apple Original Films)
- Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)
- Tango Shalom
- The Tender Bar
- Test Pattern
- This Is The Night
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Titane
- Together
- Together Together
- Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
- The Tomorrow War
- Torn
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth
- Triumph
- Truth To Power
- 12 Mighty Orphans
- The Unforgivable
- The Unholy
- Val
- The Velvet Queen
- The Velvet Underground
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- Vivo
- The Wake Of Light
- The Water Man
- The Way
- Werewolves Within
- West Side Story
- Whirlybird
- The White Line
- Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America
- Wish Dragon
- Wolf
- Women Is Losers
- The Worst Person In The World
- Worth
- Wrath Of Man
- Zola
Comenta
Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.