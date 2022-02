Encuentran sin vida a niño marroquí que cayó en un pozo hace cinco días

Moroccan emergency services teams carry five-year-old Rayan Oram into an ambulance after pulling him from a well shaft he fell into on February 1, in the remote village of Ighrane in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen on February 5, 2022. - Moroccan rescue crews found the five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well late on Februay 5, in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day operation that has gripped the nation. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)