Realizan ecografía a adolescente embarazada en multitudinaria protesta antiaborto en México

Members of civil and religious organizations march during a nationwide protest called "For Women and Life" against the decriminalization of abortion, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 3, 2021. - On September 7, Mexico's Supreme Court ruled that criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional and on September 20 it struck down a part of the health law that allowed medical personnel to decline to carry out an abortion on the grounds of conscientious objection. The court left it to Congress to pass legislation clarifying the guidelines. The measures will affect the whole of Mexico, opening the way for women across the country to access the procedure without fear of prosecution. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)