Presidente Jair Bolsonaro vuelve a dar positivo en prueba del coronavirus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 19, 2020 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coughs as he speaks after joining his supporters who were taking part in a motorcade to protest against quarantine and social distancing measures to combat the new coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia. - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced on July 7, 2020 he had tested positive for the coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)