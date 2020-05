Incierto futuro de gobiernos tras la pandemia

An employee of Xochimilco's crematorium directs a hearse into the unloading area, as him and another employee wait for the corpse of a person suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Monday, May 4, 2020. The men are standing next to pile of discarded coffins that contained people who died of COVID-19 disease, and are waiting to be destroyed at the site. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)