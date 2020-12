La sombra de Diodoro

Demonstrators bang pots during the so-called 'Mourning March' in Santiago on November 01, 2019, to protest against the death of 23 people after more than ten days of civil unrest. - Chile's government met with opposition leaders Thursday in a fresh bid to end deadly protests that forced the country to abandon hosting two major economic and climate summits, but leftist parties poured scorn on the efforts. The unrest started with protests against a rise in transport tickets and other austerity measures and descended into vandalism, looting, and clashes between demonstrators and police. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)