Ceremonias de cambio de mando continúan: Presidente Gabriel Boric posa para fotografías oficiales en La Moneda y participa de Oración Ecuménica en la Catedral

handout photo released by the Chilean Presidency of Chile's new President Gabriel Boric and his girlfriend Irina Karamanos arriving at La Moneda Palace after his inauguration ceremony in Santiago, on March 11, 2022. - Leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric sworn in Friday as Chile's youngest-ever president, with plans to turn the country that for decades has served as a neoliberal laboratory into a greener, more egalitarian "welfare state." (Photo by marcelo segura / Chilean Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE-MANDATORY CREDIT - AFP PHOTO / CHILEAN PRESIDENCY / MARCELO SEGURA - NO MAFRKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS