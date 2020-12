China intensifica el escrutinio al sector internet y multa acuerdos de Alibaba y Tencent

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a man talks on his phone as a woman rides on an electric bike past a company logo at the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. China’s market regulator on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 said it fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)