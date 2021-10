Gita Gopinath, la primera mujer economista jefa del FMI, dejará el organismo para volver a Harvard

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 12, 2021 IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview with AFP at the International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington DC. - IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced October 19. Harvard University extended Gopinath's leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP)