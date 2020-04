Más de 160 proyectos han postulado al desafío Covid-Colaboración y Vida

A two-bed intensive care unit within a shipping container has been built at a hospital in Turin and is being used to treat patients fighting the coronavirus. Named Connected Units for Respiratory Ailments (CURA), the intensive care pod was designed by Italian architects Carlo Ratti and Italo Rota to increase intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in northern Italy. The pod, which contains two beds, has been installed at a temporary hospital built within the Officine Grandi Riparazioni complex in central Turin. The first patient was admitted earlier this week on 19 April. Built within a 6.1-metre-long shipping container, the intensive care pod contains beds and facilities – including ventilators, monitors, intravenous fluid stands and syringe drivers – for two patients. Ratti believes that the shipping-container pods combine the benefits of quickly assembled hospital tents with the safety of permanent isolation wards, which have ventilation systems that generate negative pressure. "A standard hospital for infectious diseases needs special air treatment systems," explained Ratti. "According to Chinese Covid-19 guidelines, it should guarantee at least 12 air changes per hour, sanitise exhausts with an ozone filter or an absolute filter and make sure that there is negative pressure inside each room, so that the virus cannot leak – negative pressure allows so-called 'bio-containment'," he continued. "Such conditions are almost impossible to achieve in most tents or makeshift hospitals, which end up putting the lives of healthcare professionals at risk," he added. "Using shipping containers, each with its own air treatment and filtering system, it is possible to make CURA pods as fast to mount as a tent hospital, but as safe to operate as a proper infectious disease ward." Ratti thinks that shipping containers have several further advantages over other prefabricated structures, as they can be moved to areas most impacted by the pandemic and require little se