Nuevas oportunidades

A couple walks along an empty pedestrian promenade in downtown Santiago on March 20, 2021, during a lockdown in 28 communes of the city amid the fight against the spread of the COVID-19. - Chile surpassed on Saturday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the 7,000 daily cases of COVID-19, amid an increase of contagions which led authorities to confine 28 municipalities and to put all travellers into quarantine. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)