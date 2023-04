Royalty minero: Hacienda ingresa indicaciones con carga tributaria máxima de 48%, ad portas de su votación

BHP Billiton Group's copper mine at Escondida, Chile - the world's largest - is pictured in this undated company photo. Chile and Peru, the combined source of more than a third of the world's copper, may impose new fees on mining companies such as Billiton, retreating from a low-tax policy designed to spur investment. Source: BHP Billiton Group/via Bloomberg News. BHP TALKS MINERIA - COBRE - MINA LA ESCONDIDA - VISTA PANORAMICA - YACIMIENTO - ANTOFAGASTA - CHILE