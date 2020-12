Trump firma la ley de estímulo contra la pandemia y evita un cierre del gobierno

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. While India outlawed the popular video sharing app, in the U.S. TikTok appears close to riding out Trump's term without the president succeeding in his efforts to ban it. A federal judge blocked a potential ban. It was the latest legal defeat for the administration in its efforts to wrest the app from its Chinese owners, claiming it poses a national security threat. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)