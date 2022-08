Lady Gaga confirma su presencia en Joker 2

FILE - Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. James Howard Jackson, a suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs, has been recaptured, authorities said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)