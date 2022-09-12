Emmy 2022: sigue el minuto a minuto de la ceremonia

Otro año, otra instancia en que se enfrentan las series más celebradas de la televisión. En la 78° edición de los Emmy (21:00, TNT) dos antiguas ganadoras intentarán revalidar sus títulos: Succession (25 nominaciones) en Mejor serie de drama y Ted Lasso (20) en Mejor serie de comedia, que salieron victoriosas en las versiones de 2020 y 2021, respectivamente.

En esta ocasión a ambas se les cruza sangre nueva. En el primer apartado irrumpe con fuerza El juego del calamar, el fenómeno surcoreano de Netflix, que ya ha obtenido galardones en otras premiaciones de la industria estadounidense.

En el ámbito de comedia asoman Abbott Elementary (ABC, disponible en Star+) y Only murders in the building (Star+), dos aspirantes que agregan competencia a una carrera que promete definirse por una cabeza.

Eterna candidata, Better call Saul podría alzar el primer Emmy de su historia, gracias a Bob Odenkirk, a Rhea Seehorn o la escritura de la serie. Esta vez compite por la primera mitad de su última temporada y será elegible en la edición de 2023 con sus seis capítulos finales.

Otra gran pelea la darán las compañías líderes del mercado. HBO/HBO Max comienza en la delantera con 140 nominaciones, sacándole importante ventaja a Netflix, que alcanzó 105, su cifra más baja desde 2017.

En Culto seguimos el minuto a minuto de la ceremonia conducida por Kenan Thompson.

Mejor actor de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Por Mandato del Cielo)

Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un Matrimonio)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Michael Keaton recibió su premio de manos de Oprah Winfrey. Foto: AP Photo/Mark Terrill

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) - GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick )

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - GANADOR

O Yeong-su (El Juego del Calamar)

Park Hae-soo (El Juego del Calamar)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) - GANADORA

HoYeon Jung (El Juego del Calamar)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

El Juego del Calamar (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de serie de drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (El Juego del Calamar)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor dirección de serie de drama

Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Jason Bateman

Severance: “The We We Are” – Ben Stiller

El Juego del Calamar: “Red Light, Green Light” – Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Mark Mylod

Succession: “The Disruption” – Cathy Yan

Succession: “Too Much Birthday” – Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Karyn Kusama

Mejor guión de serie de drama

Better Call Saul: “Plan and Execution” – Thomas Schnauz

Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Chris Mundy

Severance: “The We We Are” – Dan Erickson

El Juego del Calamar: “One Lucky Day” – Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Jesse Armstrong

Yellowjackets: “F Sharp” – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de serie de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor dirección de serie de comedia

Atlanta: “New Jazz” – Hiro Murai

Barry: “710N” – Bill Hader

Hacks: “There Will Be Blood” – Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” – Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy from 6B” – Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” – MJ Delaney

Mejor guión de serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” – Quinta Brunson

Barry: “710N” – Duffy Boudreau

Barry: “starting now” – Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Hacks: “The One, the Only” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” – Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino” – Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Center” – Stefani Robinson

Mejor miniserie o serie antológica

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventando a Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Mejor actriz de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Las Cosas por Limpiar)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor dirección de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Dopesick: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” – Danny Strong

The Dropout: “Green Juice” – Michael Showalter

The Dropout: “Iron Sisters” – Francesca Gregorini

Las Cosas por Limpiar: “Sky Blue” – John Wells

Station Eleven: “Wheel of Fire” – Hiro Murai

The White Lotus – Mike White

Mejor guión de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Dopesick: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” – Danny Strong

The Dropout: “I’m in a Hurry” – Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story: “Man Handled” – Sarah Burgess

Las Cosas por Limpiar: “Snaps” – Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle” – Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus – Mike White

Mejor programa de variedades con sketches

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)