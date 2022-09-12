Emmy 2022: sigue el minuto a minuto de la ceremonia
Las estrellas de Succession, Ted Lasso y Euphoria se reúnen en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles para la mayor premiación de la industria televisiva. HBO buscará confirmar el dominio que estableció sobre Netflix en las nominaciones y El Juego del Calamar apunta a seguir haciendo historia. Revisa aquí las principales novedades del evento.
Otro año, otra instancia en que se enfrentan las series más celebradas de la televisión. En la 78° edición de los Emmy (21:00, TNT) dos antiguas ganadoras intentarán revalidar sus títulos: Succession (25 nominaciones) en Mejor serie de drama y Ted Lasso (20) en Mejor serie de comedia, que salieron victoriosas en las versiones de 2020 y 2021, respectivamente.
En esta ocasión a ambas se les cruza sangre nueva. En el primer apartado irrumpe con fuerza El juego del calamar, el fenómeno surcoreano de Netflix, que ya ha obtenido galardones en otras premiaciones de la industria estadounidense.
En el ámbito de comedia asoman Abbott Elementary (ABC, disponible en Star+) y Only murders in the building (Star+), dos aspirantes que agregan competencia a una carrera que promete definirse por una cabeza.
Eterna candidata, Better call Saul podría alzar el primer Emmy de su historia, gracias a Bob Odenkirk, a Rhea Seehorn o la escritura de la serie. Esta vez compite por la primera mitad de su última temporada y será elegible en la edición de 2023 con sus seis capítulos finales.
Otra gran pelea la darán las compañías líderes del mercado. HBO/HBO Max comienza en la delantera con 140 nominaciones, sacándole importante ventaja a Netflix, que alcanzó 105, su cifra más baja desde 2017.
En Culto seguimos el minuto a minuto de la ceremonia conducida por Kenan Thompson.
Mejor actor de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Por Mandato del Cielo)
Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un Matrimonio)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) - GANADOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick )
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - GANADOR
O Yeong-su (El Juego del Calamar)
Park Hae-soo (El Juego del Calamar)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) - GANADORA
HoYeon Jung (El Juego del Calamar)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Mejor serie de drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
El Juego del Calamar (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor de serie de drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (El Juego del Calamar)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor dirección de serie de drama
Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Jason Bateman
Severance: “The We We Are” – Ben Stiller
El Juego del Calamar: “Red Light, Green Light” – Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Mark Mylod
Succession: “The Disruption” – Cathy Yan
Succession: “Too Much Birthday” – Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Karyn Kusama
Mejor guión de serie de drama
Better Call Saul: “Plan and Execution” – Thomas Schnauz
Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Chris Mundy
Severance: “The We We Are” – Dan Erickson
El Juego del Calamar: “One Lucky Day” – Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Jesse Armstrong
Yellowjackets: “F Sharp” – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Más sobre Series
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de comedia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor dirección de serie de comedia
Atlanta: “New Jazz” – Hiro Murai
Barry: “710N” – Bill Hader
Hacks: “There Will Be Blood” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show: “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” – Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy from 6B” – Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” – MJ Delaney
Mejor guión de serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” – Quinta Brunson
Barry: “710N” – Duffy Boudreau
Barry: “starting now” – Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks: “The One, the Only” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” – Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino” – Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Center” – Stefani Robinson
Mejor miniserie o serie antológica
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Mejor actriz de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Las Cosas por Limpiar)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Mejor dirección de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Dopesick: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” – Danny Strong
The Dropout: “Green Juice” – Michael Showalter
The Dropout: “Iron Sisters” – Francesca Gregorini
Las Cosas por Limpiar: “Sky Blue” – John Wells
Station Eleven: “Wheel of Fire” – Hiro Murai
The White Lotus – Mike White
Mejor guión de miniserie, película o serie antológica
Dopesick: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” – Danny Strong
The Dropout: “I’m in a Hurry” – Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story: “Man Handled” – Sarah Burgess
Las Cosas por Limpiar: “Snaps” – Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle” – Patrick Somerville
The White Lotus – Mike White
Mejor programa de variedades con sketches
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Los investigadores advierten que los daños ocasionados no tienen vuelta atrás, y al superar el aumento de 2°Clesius, las consecuencias podrían ser devastadoras a nivel global.
Comenta
Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.