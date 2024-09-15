Emmy 2024: sigue el minuto a minuto de la ceremonia

Con Shōgun, El Oso, Only murders in the building y True detective: Tierra Nocturna como las series más nominadas, esta noche se desarrolla la 76° edición de los Emmy. Una ceremonia conducida por Eugene Levy y Dan Levy y que tendrá lugar en el Peacock Theater (Los Angeles).

Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, Selena Gomez y Andrew Scott son algunas de las estrellas que llegaron al recinto en busca del premio que entrega la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión.

¿Podrá repetir su triunfo El Oso? ¿Shōgun se impondrá a The Crown en Mejor serie de drama? ¿Bebé Reno vencerá a la cuarta temporada de True detective? Aquí revisamos todas las novedades del evento (transmitido por TNT y Max).

Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Bajo el Puente)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé Reno)

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebé Reno)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna)

Mejor reality de competición

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (El Oso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (El Oso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Mejor actor de serie de comedia

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Theo James (Los Caballeros)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (El Oso)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama

Tadanobu Asano (Shо̄gun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Caballos Lentos)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce (El Oso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El Oso)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor miniserie o serie antológica

Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX, disponible en DGO)

Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Tierra Nocturna (Max)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC, disponible en Disney+)

El Oso (FX, disponible en Disney+)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, disponible en Disney+)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX, disponible en Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, disponible en Disney+)

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sr. y Sra. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX, disponible en Disney+)

Caballos Lentos (Apple TV+)

El Problema de los 3 Cuerpos (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna)

Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Mejor actor de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Matt Bomer (Compañeros de Viaje)

Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Sr. y Sra. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Mejor actor de serie de drama

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Caballos Lentos)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Donald Glover (Sr. y Sra. Smith)

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie, película o serie antológica

Jonathan Bailey (Compañeros de Viaje)

Robert Downey Jr. (El Simpatizante)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé Reno)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)