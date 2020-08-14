Las mejores imágenes del triunfo del Sevilla frente al Inter en la Europa League

Alexis Sánchez no pudo celebrar.
El Inter cayó por 3-2 ante el Sevilla en la final de la Europa League. El chileno, quien ingresó en los minutos finales, tuvo la oportunidad de empatar pero su remate fue sacado en la línea. No pudo hacer mucho más para revertir el marcador. Revisa las mejores imágenes del sexto título del Sevilla en la Europa League, el equipo más ganador del torneo con seis títulos. Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v Inter Milan - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 21, 2020 Sevilla's Luuk de Jong scores their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono, front left, makes a save in front of Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez, front right, during the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Inter Milan's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin heads the 2-2 goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP) Sevilla's Dutch forward Luuk De Jong celebrates scoring the 2-1 goal with his team-mate Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde (R) during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP) Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku (L) and Inter Milan's Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (C) have words next to Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez at half time during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP) Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v Inter Milan - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 21, 2020 Inter Milan's Diego Godin remonstrates with referee Danny Makkelie, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friedemann Vogel/Pool via REUTERS (From R) Inter Milan's Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, Inter Milan's Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and Inter Milan's Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini defend during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP) Sevilla's Dutch forward Luuk De Jong (R) celebrates with Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos after scoring the 1-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020, in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / various sources / AFP) Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v Inter Milan - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 21, 2020 Sevilla players celebrate winning the Europa League Final, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v Inter Milan - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 21, 2020 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS Sevilla's Dutch forward Luuk De Jong (not in picture) scores the 2-1 goal past Inter Milan's Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP) Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku (R) shoots a penalty kick and scores the opening goal past Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (L) during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020, in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP) Sevilla players celebrate with Sevilla's general sports manager Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (L), Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos (C) and Inter Milan's forward Alexis Sanchez (R) vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League final football match Sevilla v Inter Milan on August 21, 2020, in Cologne, western Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) Sevilla players celebrate at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Sevilla won 3:2. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)
