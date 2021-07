Columna de Oscar Contardo: La cima del mundo

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos (3rd-L) shakes hands with Wally Funk, who became the oldest person in space with other crew mates Oliver Daemen (L) and Mark Bezos (2nd-L) at a post-launch press conference after they flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper