Las reacciones de los líderes internacionales tras el ataque ruso a Ucrania

(FromL) President of the European Council Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 24, 2022. - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia that failed to deter him. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)