Lo mejor del cómic: Estos son los ganadores del Premio Eisner 2023
Autores como James Tynion IV, Greg Smallwood, Bruno Redondo, Kate Beaton y el legendario Kevin Conroy fueron condecorados, mientras que cómics como Nightwing y The Human Target fueron destacados.
Como es tradición, la Comic-Con de San Diego fue el foco de la realización de una nueva edición de los Premios Eisner, el galardón más importante en la industria del cómic de Estados Unidos.
En esta versión, el prolífico James Tynion IV fue elegido como mejor escritor, a partir de su trabajo en múltiples series como The Nice House on the Lake y Something Is Killing the Children, mientras que Kate Beaton fue elegida como mejor escritora/dibujante por la obra independiente Patos: Dos Años en las Arenas Petrolíferas, la cual recientemente fue publicada en español y también ganó como mejor memoria gráfica.
Por su parte, el galardón de dibujante/entintador fue para Greg Smallwood, quien brilló en su trabajo en The Human Target para DC Comics, y el español Bruno Redondo fue elevado como mejor portadista por su trabajo en Nightwing (DC).
Por otro lado, Nightwing de Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo fue elegida como la mejor serie regular y el excepcional Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler fue el mejor número único tras su publicación en DC Comics a partir del trabajo de la dupla de Tom King y Mitch Gerards.
Asimismo, The Human Target fue galardonada como mejor serie limitada, marcando una segunda estatuilla tanto para Tom King como para Greg Smallwood, y el premio de mejor serie nueva fue para Public Domain de Chip Zdarsky.
También cabe destacar que Kevin Conroy, la histórica voz de Batman en series animadas y videojuegos, ganó un premio póstumo junto a J.Bone por su trabajo en la historia corta “Encontrando a Batman” en el especial DC Pride 2022 de DC Comics.
Conozcan a los ganadores de cada categoría (en negritas) a continuación.
Mejor historia corta
- “Finding Batman” por Kevin Conroy y J. Bone en DC Pride 2022 (DC)
- “The Beekeeper’s Due,” por Jimmy Stamp y Débora Santos, en Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)
- “Good Morning,” por Christopher Cantwell y Alex Lins, en Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)
- “Silent All These Years,” por Margaret Atwood y David Mack, en Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)
- “You Get It,” por Jonathan Hickman y Marco Checchetto, en Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)
Mejor número independiente/ one-shot
- Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, por Tom King y Mitch Gerads (DC)
- Star Trek #400, editado por Heather Antos (IDW)
- Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, por Jed Mackay y C. F. Villa (Marvel)
- Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, editado por Tom Brevoort (Marvel)
- A Vicious Circle Book 1, por Mattson Tomlin y Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)
Mejor serie regular
- Nightwing, por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)
- Daredevil, por Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto y Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)
- The Department of Truth, por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Killadelphia, por Rodney Barnes y Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
- The Nice House on the Lake, por James Tynion IV y Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)
- She-Hulk, por Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca y Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)
Mejor serie limitada
- The Human Target, por Tom King y Greg Smallwood (DC)
- Animal Castle, por Xavier Dorison y Felix Delep (Ablaze)
- Batman: One Bad Day, editado por Dave Wielgosz y Jessica Berbey (DC)
- Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, por Neil Gaiman y Mark Buckingham (Marvel)
- Superman: Space Age, por Mark Russell, Michael Allred y Laura Allred (DC)
Mejor serie nueva
- Public Domain por Chip Zdarsky (Image)
- Love Everlasting por Tom King y Elsa Charretier (Image)
- The Atonement Bell por Jim Ousley and Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)
- Star Trek por Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing y Ramon Rosanas (IDW)
- Traveling to Mars por Mark Russell y Roberto Meli (Ablaze)
Mejor publicación para lectores principiantes (hasta 8 años)
- The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! por Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)
- Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer por Dav (Magnetic Press)
- Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories por Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)
- Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That? por Suzanne Lang y Max Lang (Random House Studio)
- Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book por Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)
Mejor publicación para niños (entre 9 y 12 años)
- Frizzy por Claribel A. Ortega y Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
- Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan por Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)
- Isla To Island por Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)
- Little Monarchs por Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
- Swim Team por Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)
Mejor publicación para adolescentes (entre 13 y 17 años)
- Do A Powerbomb! por Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
- Chef’s Kiss por Jarrett Melendez y Danica Brine (Oni)
- Clementine Book One por Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)
- Heartstopper Volume 4 por Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)
- Wash Day Diaries por Camila Rowser y Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)
Mejor publicación de humor
- Revenge of the Librarians por Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Cryptid Club por Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- I Hate This Place por Kyle Starks y Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)
- Killer Queens por David Booher y Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)
- Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure por J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)
Mejor antología
- The Nib Magazine editado por Matt Bors (Nib)
- Creepshow editado por Alex Antone y Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)
- The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic editado por Josh Bernstein (Z2)
- Sensory: Life on the Spectrum editado por Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album editado por Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad
- Flung Out of Space por Grace Ellis y Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
- Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense por Noël Simsolo y Dominique Hé, traducción de Montana Kane (NBM)
- Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, por José-Louis Bocquet y Catel Muller, traducción de Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust editado por Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)
- Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism por Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)
- Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball por Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)
Mejor memoria gráfica
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands por Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story por Catherine Pioli, traducción de J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel por Zoe Thorogood (Image)
- So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship por Sophie Lambda, traducción de Montana Kane (First Second/Macmillan)
- Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure por Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)
Mejor álbum gráfico (nuevo)
- The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night por Marjorie Liu y Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
- The Book of Niall por Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)
- Crushing por Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral por Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)
- Ultrasound por Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)
Mejor álbum gráfico (reimpresión)
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call por Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Days of Sand por Aimée de Jongh, traducción de Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)
- Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works por Geneviève Castrée, traducción de Phil Elverum y Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition por Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)
- One Beautiful Spring Day por Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)
- Super Spy Deluxe Edition por Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)
Mejor adaptación de otro medio
- Chivalry por Neil Gaiman, adaptado por Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
- Rain de Joe Hill, adaptado por David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)
- Ten Days in a Madhouse de Nellie Bly, adaptado por Brad Ricca y Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, editado por Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
- A Visit to Moscow de Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adaptado por Anna Olswanger e Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional
- Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1 de Juan Díaz Canales y Juanjo Guarnido, traducción de Diana Schutz y Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)
- Always Never por Jordi Lafebre, traducción de Montana Kane (Dark Horse)
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story de Catherine Pioli, traducción de J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- The Pass de Espé, traducción de J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Tiki: A Very Ruff Year de David Azencot y Fred Leclerc, traducción de Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional - Asia
- Shuna’s Journey de Hayao Miyazaki, traducción de Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)
- Black Paradox de Junji Ito, traducción de Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- The Hellbound vols. 1-2 de Yeon Sang-ho y Choi Gyu-seok, traducción de Danny Lim (Dark Horse)
- Look Back de Tatsuki Fujimoto, traducción de Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
- PTSD Radio vol. 1 de Masaaki Nakayama, traducción de Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)
- Talk to My Back de Yamada Murasaki, traducción de Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor colección/proyecto de archivo: tiras (al menos 20 años)
- Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, por Lynda Barry, editado por Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, por Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, por George Herriman, editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere por Liniers, editado por Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, por Walt Kelly, editado por Mark Evanier y Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Mejor colección/proyecto de archivo: cómics (al menos 20 años)
- The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, editado por Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)
- The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy por Juan Gimenez, editado por Alex Donoghue y Bruno Lecigne (Humanoids)
- Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories de Ray Bradbury y otros; editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)
- Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection por Carl Barks; editado por David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)
Mejor guionista
- James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)
- Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)
- Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)
- Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)
Mejor guionista/artista
- Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)
- Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)
- Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)
- Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)
Mejor dibujante/entintador o dibujante/equipo de entintador
- Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)
- Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)
- Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)
- Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
Mejor pintor / artista multimedia (arte interior)
- Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
- Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)
- Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)
- Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)
- Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Mejor artista de portadas (varias portadas)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)
- Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then . . . (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)
Mejor colorista
- Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)
- Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)
- Alex Ross y Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)
- Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins; The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin; The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone; The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)
Mejor letrista
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC): Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)
- Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)
- Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse), I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Mejor publicación periódica / periodismo relacionada con cómics
- PanelXPanel magazine, editado por Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou y Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)
- Alter Ego, editado por Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- Comic Book Creator, editado por Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- The Comics Journal #308, editado por Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti con Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)
- Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly
Mejor libro relacionado a los cómics
- Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects por Benjamin L. Clark y Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)
- The Art of the News: Comics Journalism editado por Katherine Kelp-Stebbins y Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)
- The Charlton Companion por Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion por Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)
- Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia por José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)
Mejor trabajo académico
- The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions editado por Alison Halsall y Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)
- Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels por Josef Benson y Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)
- Graphic Medicine editado por Erin La Cour y Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)
- How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies por Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)
- Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels. por Tim Smyth (Routledge)
Mejor diseño de publicación
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call diseñado por Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral diseñado por Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey con Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)
- A Frog in the Fall (and later on) diseñado por Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf y Patrick Crotty (PEOW)
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll diseñado por Josh Bernstein y Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition diseñado por Tom Muller (Dark Horse)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album diseñado por Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)
Mejor webcomic
- Lore Olympus por Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
- Deeply Dave por Grover
- Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy por Tony Cliff
- The Mannamong por Michael Adam Lengyel
- Spores por Joshua Barkman
Mejor cómic digital
- Barnstormers por Scott Snyder y Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)
- All Princesses Die Before Dawn por Quentin Zuttion, traducción de M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Behind the Curtain por Sara del Giudice, traducción de M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Ripple Effects por Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder y Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)
- Sixty Years in Winter por Ingrid Chabbert y Aimée de Jongh, traducción de Matt Madden (Europe Comics)
