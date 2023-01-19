Spy X Family, Ranking of Kings y Attack of Titan lideran las nominaciones para la edición 2023 de los Anime Awards
Los galardones otorgados por Crunchyroll también incluyen nominaciones para Demon Slayer y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Durante este jueves Crunchyroll finalmente reveló a los nominados para la edición 2023 de los Anime Awards.
En esta oportunidad la mayor cantidad de nominaciones fue para Spy X Family, el anime basado en el manga de Tatsuya Endō que debutó durante el año pasado y cautivó a los espectadores con la historia de la familia Forger. Pero mientras Spy X Family consiguió 16 nominaciones, Ranking of Kings y Attack of Titan no se quedaron atrás y también lograron más de una decena de consideraciones respectivamente. Todo mientras otras populares producciones como Demon Slayer y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners también fueron consideradas.
A continuación pueden revisar a los nominados de los Anime Awards 2023.
Anime del año
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor anime original
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Mejor diseño de personajes
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor animación
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor serie nueva
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor serie en curso
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
- Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
- One Piece
Mejor opening
- “Chikichiki Banban” por Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts” por Hige Dandism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- “The Rumbling” por Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fffire” por Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka” por Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Mejor ending
- “Akuma no Ko” por Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Heart Has Surrendered” por Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic
- “Koi no yukue” por Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori” por FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- “Yofukashino Uta” por Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Mejor banda sonora
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor película
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Mejor canción de anime
- “Chikichiki Banban” por Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Nonfiction” por Miyuki Shirogane y Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis” por Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?” por Reona, Shadows House -2nd Season-
- “The Rumbling” por Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor personaje principal
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Mejor personaje secundario
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Mejor personaje “que siempre debemos proteger”
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Mejor anime de acción
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor anime de comedia
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor anime de drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX (parte 2)
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Mejor anime de fantasía
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (parte 2)
Mejor anime romántico
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Mejor interpretación de voz (Latinoamérica)
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
Mejor interpretación de voz (España)
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne,JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)
Mejor interpretación de voz (Japón)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa yIrumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor interpretación de voz (Estados Unidos)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super hero
Los resultados de la edición 2023 de los Awards serán revelados el 4 de marzo, pero ya pueden votar por sus favoritos mediante el sitio habilitado por Crunchyroll.
