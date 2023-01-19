Spy X Family, Ranking of Kings y Attack of Titan lideran las nominaciones para la edición 2023 de los Anime Awards

Los galardones otorgados por Crunchyroll también incluyen nominaciones para Demon Slayer y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Durante este jueves Crunchyroll finalmente reveló a los nominados para la edición 2023 de los Anime Awards.

En esta oportunidad la mayor cantidad de nominaciones fue para Spy X Family, el anime basado en el manga de Tatsuya Endō que debutó durante el año pasado y cautivó a los espectadores con la historia de la familia Forger. Pero mientras Spy X Family consiguió 16 nominaciones, Ranking of Kings y Attack of Titan no se quedaron atrás y también lograron más de una decena de consideraciones respectivamente. Todo mientras otras populares producciones como Demon Slayer y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners también fueron consideradas.

A continuación pueden revisar a los nominados de los Anime Awards 2023.

Anime del año

  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • SPY x FAMILY

Mejor anime original

  • BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story
  • Healer Girl
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • The Orbital Children
  • Vampire in the Garden
  • YUREI DECO

Mejor diseño de personajes

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • SPY x FAMILY

Mejor animación

  • Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • SPY x FAMILY

Mejor serie nueva

  • Call of the Night
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • SPY x FAMILY
  • Ya Boy Kongming!

Mejor serie en curso

  • Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
  • Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
  • Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
  • One Piece

Mejor opening

  • “Chikichiki Banban” por Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
  • “Mixed Nuts” por Hige Dandism, SPY x FAMILY
  • “Naked Hero” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • “The Rumbling” por Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • “This Fffire” por Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • “Zankyousanka” por Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Mejor ending

  • “Akuma no Ko” por Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
  • “My Heart Has Surrendered” por Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic
  • “Koi no yukue” por Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
  • “Koshaberibiyori” por FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
  • “Yofukashino Uta” por Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Mejor banda sonora

  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
  • SPY x FAMILY
  • Ya Boy Kongming!

Mejor película

  • Bubble
  • Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
  • INU-OH
  • JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
  • One Piece Film Red
  • The Deer King

Mejor canción de anime

Más sobre Anime
  • “Chikichiki Banban” por Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
  • “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
  • “My Nonfiction” por Miyuki Shirogane y Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
  • “New Genesis” por Ado, One Piece Film Red
  • “Shall We Dance?” por Reona, Shadows House -2nd Season-
  • “The Rumbling” por Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Mejor director

  • Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
  • Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
  • Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Mejor personaje principal

  • Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
  • David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Mejor personaje secundario

  • Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
  • Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Mejor personaje “que siempre debemos proteger”

  • Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
  • Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Mejor anime de acción

  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • SPY x FAMILY

Mejor anime de comedia

  • Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • SPY x FAMILY
  • Uncle from Another World
  • Ya Boy Kongming!

Mejor anime de drama

  • 86 EIGHTY-SIX (parte 2)
  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Dance Dance Danseur
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mejor anime de fantasía

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
  • Overlord IV
  • Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • The Case Study of Vanitas (parte 2)

Mejor anime romántico

  • Call of the Night
  • Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
  • Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
  • Love After World Domination
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Mejor interpretación de voz (Latinoamérica)

  • Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
  • Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
  • Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
  • Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV

Mejor interpretación de voz (España)

  • Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
  • Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
  • Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne,JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
  • Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)
  • Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
  • Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)

Mejor interpretación de voz (Japón)

  • Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
  • Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
  • Misaki Kuno, Faputa yIrumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
  • Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Mejor interpretación de voz (Estados Unidos)

  • Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
  • Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
  • Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super hero

Los resultados de la edición 2023 de los Awards serán revelados el 4 de marzo, pero ya pueden votar por sus favoritos mediante el sitio habilitado por Crunchyroll.

Comenta

Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.

Imperdibles