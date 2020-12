Desde el personal médico a Black Lives Matter: Estos son los nominados de la revista Time a Persona del Año

A lab technitian works on blood samples at the Cesar Garayar support hospital in the city of Iquitos, in the Amazon basin, on May 22, 2020, dedicated to endemic diseases like dengue, malaria, chikunguya and leptospirosis that still affect the population in addition to the arrival of the novel coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 14 doctors at this facility, not dedicated to harbor Covid19 cases. - Focused attention on fighting the new coronavirus in Peru has detracted the ability to combat the dengue fever, an explosive situation in the Amazon region, where it is leaving a trail of disease and death in cities and remote indigenous villages. (Photo by Cesar Von BANCELS / AFP)