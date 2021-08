Afganistán: fuerte autocrítica de Joe Biden

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 20121 file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, service members prepare to board evacuees onto a C-17 Globemaster lll on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)