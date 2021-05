Quiénes son y qué compran los clientes chilenos de Amazon

(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said on May 26, 2021, giving the US tech giant a vast library to further its ambitions in streaming. The deal bolster's Amazon Prime Video, which competes with Netflix and others in the fast-evolving market, with some 4,000 films, including the James Bond franchise, and 17,000 television shows. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)