Amazon enfrenta una creciente presión de los trabajadores a la sombra del voto sindical de Alabama

Demonstrators hold signs during a Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) held protest near the Amazon.com Inc. BHM1 Fulfillment Center in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The campaign in Bessemer to unionize Amazon workers has drawn national attention and is widely considered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to breach the defenses of the world’s largest online retailer, which has managed to keep unions out of its U.S. operations for a quarter-century. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg