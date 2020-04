Autoridad de la Fed dice que puede no ser necesario en EEUU otro plan de alivio económico por coronavirus

James Bullard, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, delivers a speech at the 2019 Monetary and Financial Policy Conference at Bloomberg's European headquarters in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Bullard said U.S. policy makers are facing too-low rates of inflation and the risk of a greater-than-expected slowdown, suggesting he’d favor an additional interest rate cut as insurance. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg