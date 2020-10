Club de jefes de petroleras tienen un nuevo miembro: una mujer

Linda Cook, executive director for gas and power with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, speaks TO CERA chairman Daniel Yergin during the Cambridge Energy Research Associates' (CERA) CERAWEEK 2008 conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2008. Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Linda Cook said today the U.S. may face a gap of 15 billion to 20 billion cubic feet a day between domestic natural gas production and demand by 2025. Photographer: F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg News