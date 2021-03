El acuerdo de US$30.000 millones de GE y AerCap agrega presión sobre Boeing y Airbus

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ireland’s AerCap Holdings is buying General Electric’s aircraft leasing business in a deal valued at more than $30 billion as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)