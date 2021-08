Los problemas de envío global exprimen a más exportadores de carne de vacuno de Sudamérica

Cattle at a ranch in Paulinia, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Although Brazil's beef supply chain is one of the most complex in the world, with 2.5 million ranchers, 2,500 slaughterhouses, and about 215 million heads of cattle spread out over 3.3 million square miles, the country saw a 10.3% year over year decrease in slaughters through 2020. Photographer: Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg