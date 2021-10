Otro Evergrande: ahora la china Fantasia Holdings cae en impago de una deuda

Empty lobby of Fantasia Properties is seen as it is closed for the National Day holidays in Beijing, China on Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021. Fantasia Holdings Group, the mid-size Chinese real estate developer, failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)