Ventas de autos eléctricos siguen avanzando y anotan su mejor febrero desde que se tiene registro

(FILES) In this file photo new Volkswagen (VW) ID.4 SUV electric cars are ready for delivery at the customer centre of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on March 26, 2021. - German auto giant Volkswagen said on March 30, 2021 it is renaming its US subsidiary as "Voltswagen," calling the moniker a public declaration of its "future-forward investment in e-mobility."The announcement means Virginia-based Volkswagen of America will now be known as a Voltswagen of America.The move does not affect the German parent, which will continue to be named Volkswagen. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)