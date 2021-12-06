De Parasite a Legalmente Rubia: cuáles son los mejores guiones del siglo XXI

El siglo XXI recién da sus primeros pasos pero suele imponese el impulso por jerarquizar, seleccionar y discutir que siempre hay detrás de elaborar una lista. Ahora es el turno del Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos (WGA por sus siglas en inglés) y la revisión que propone en torno a los mejores 101 guiones de películas entre el año 2000 y la actualidad.

En el ejercicio –publicado por Deadline– destacan los hermanos Joel y Ethan Coen y Christopher Nolan, con cuatro títulos cada uno; con tres irrumpen Paul Thomas Anderson y Quentin Tarantino. Y todos los mencionados son parte del top 10, gracias a Sin lugar para los débiles (5°), Memento (10°) Petróleo sangriento (7°) y Bastardos sin gloria (8°).

Curiosamente, los guionistas (o guionistas/directores) que encabezan el listado no son los que suman más apariciones. A Jordan Peele le basta con su ópera prima, ¡Huye! (1°); Charlie Kaufman cuenta con Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos (2°) y El ladrón de orquídeas (11°), y Aaron Sorkin marca presencia con La red social (3°) y El juego de la fortuna (56°).

Pixar no entra en el top 10 pero sí logra establecer una posición dominante con seis largometrajes: Intensamente (29°), Up (33°), Wall-E (2009), Toy story 3 (44°), Los Increíbles (48°), Buscando a Nemo (60°) y Ratatouille (95°). Y las comedias no se quedan afuera, mediante cintas como Damas en guerra (12°), Chicas pesadas (34°) y Legalmente rubia (100°).

1. Get Out (2017) - Jordan Peele

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - Charlie Kaufman

3. The Social Network (2010) - Aaron Sorkin

4. Parasite (2019) - Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won

5. No Country for Old Men (2007) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

6. Moonlight (2016) - Barry Jenkins

7. There Will Be Blood (2007) - Paul Thomas Anderson

8. Inglourious Basterds (2009) - Quentin Tarantino

9. Almost Famous (2000) - Cameron Crowe

10. Memento (2000) - Christopher Nolan

11. Adaptation (2002) - Charlie Kaufman

12. Bridesmaids (2011) - Annie Mumulo y Kristen Wiig

13. Brokeback Mountain (2005) - Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana

14. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) - Wes Anderson y Owen Wilson

15. Sideways (2004) - Alexander Payne y Jim Taylor

16. Lady Bird (2017) - Greta Gerwig

17. Her (2013) - Spike Jonze

18. Children of Men (2006) - Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus y Hawk Ostby

19. Lost in Translation (2003) - Sofia Coppola

20. Michael Clayton (2007) - Tony Gilroy

21. Little Miss Sunshine (2006) - Michael Arndt

22. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) - Quentin Tarantino

23. Promising Young Woman (2020) - Emerald Fennell

24. Juno (2007) - Diablo Cody

25. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - Wes Anderson

26. The Dark Knight (2008) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan

27. Arrival (2016) - Eric Heisserer

28. Jojo Rabbit (2019)- Taika Waititi

29. Inside Out (2015) - Meg LeFauve

30. The Departed (2006) - William Monahan

31. Spotlight (2015) - Josh Singer y Tom McCarthy

32. Whiplash (2014) - Damien Chazelle

33. Up (2009) - Bob Peterson, Pete Docter

34. Mean Girls (2004) - Tina Fey

35. WALL-E (2008) - Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon

36. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) - Guillermo del Toro

37. Inception (2010) - Christopher Nolan

38. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - Simon Beaufoy

39. Before Sunset (2004) -Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy y Ethan Hawke

40. In Bruges (2008) - Martin McDonagh

41. Mulholland Drive (2001) - David Lynch

42. A Serious Man (2009) - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

43. Amélie (2001) - Guillame Laurant y Jean-Pierre Jeunet

44. Toy Story 3 (2010) - Michael Arndt

45. The Favourite (2018) - Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

46. Zodiac (2007) - James Vanderbilt

47. Gladiator (2000) - David Franzoni, John Logan y William Nicholson

48. The Incredibles (2004) - Brad Bird

49. Knives Out (2019) - Rian Johnson

50. Ex Machina (2015) - Alex Garland

51. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) - Alejandro G. Iñárritu Nicolás Giacobone Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. y Armando Bó

52. The Lives of Others (2006) - Florian Henckel von Donnerschmarck

53. Nightcrawler (2014) - Dan Gilroy

54. 12 Years a Slave (2013) -John Ridley

55. The Big Short (2015) - Charles Randolph y Adam McKay

56. Moneyball (2011) - Steven Zaillian y Aaron Sorkin

57. Black Panther (2018) - Ryan Coogler y Joe Robert Cole

58. You Can Count on Me (2000) - Kenneth Lonergan

59. Boyhood (2014) - Richard Linklater

60. Finding Nemo (2003) - Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson y David Reynolds

61. The Hurt Locker (2009) - Mark Boal

62. Roma (2018) - Alfonso Cuarón

63. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Terence Winter

64. Hell or High Water (2016) - Taylor Sheridan

65. Manchester by the Sea (2016) - Kenneth Lonergan

66. A Separation (2011) - Asghar Farhadi

67. Spirited Away (2001) - Hayao Miyazaki

68. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) - George Miller, Brendan McCarthy y Nico Lathouris

69. Booksmart (2019) - Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel y Katie Silberman

70. City of God (2002) - Bráulio Montovani

71. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - Phil Lord y Rodney Rothman

72. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

73. The King’s Speech (2010) - David Seidler

74. Django Unchained (2012) - Quentin Tarantino

75. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) - Ted Griffin

76. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) - Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens y Peter Jackson

77. Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Simon Pegg y Edgar Wright

78. Erin Brockovich (2000) - Susannah Grant

79. Call Me by Your Name (2017) - James Ivory

80. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) - Martin McDonagh

81. The Lobster (2015) - Yorgos Lanthimos

82. The Prestige (2006) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan

83. Midnight in Paris (2011) - Woody Allen

84. The Master (2012) - Paul Thomas Anderson

85. Argo (2012) - Chris Terrio

86. Y tu mamá también (2001) - Carlos Cuarón y Alfonso Cuarón

87. Phantom Thread (2017) - Paul Thomas Anderson

88. Superbad (2007) - Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg

89. Little Women (2019) - Greta Gerwig,

90. BlacKkKlansman (2018) - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee

91. The Farewell (2019) - Lulu Wang

92. La La Land (2016) - Damien Chazelle

93. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham y Dan Mazer

94. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) - Judd Apatow y Steve Carell

95. Ratatouille (2007) - Brad Bird

96. Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - Nancy Oliver

97. Nomadland (2020) – Chloé Zhao

98. Winter’s Bone (2010) - Debra Granik y Anne Rosellini

99. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Ethan Coen y Joel Coen

100. Legally Blonde (2001) - Karen McCullah Lutz y Kirsten Smith

101. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) - David O. Russell