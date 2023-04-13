Alrededor de 30 juegos dejarán PlayStation Plus en mayo, entre ellos Marvel’s Spider-Man

Desde PlayStation han dado a conocer una treintena de juegos que dejarán de estar disponibles en el catálogo de PlayStation Plus durante el mes de mayo.

El hecho fue dado a conocer junto con la información de los títulos que llegan al servicio, donde se encuentran varios juegos publicados por Bethesda.

“Como parte de nuestra actualización normal de contenido, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil y NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 estarán entre algunos de los títulos que dejarán el catálogo de juegos de PlayStation Plus en mayo”, señalaron desde Sony.

En el caso de los juegos que se suman al servicio estos son:

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium games

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

PlayStation Premium Classic catalogue

Mientras que los juegos que dejan el servicio son:

Marvel’s Spider-Man

FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Mighty No 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered

Shenmue 3

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy

Left Alive Day One Edition

Star Ocean First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Resident Evil

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs ATV All Out

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Kona

Relicta

Windbound

Chronos Before the Ashes