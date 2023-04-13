Alrededor de 30 juegos dejarán PlayStation Plus en mayo, entre ellos Marvel’s Spider-Man
Además dieron a conocer los juegos que llegarán al servicio, entre ellos varios títulos publicados por Bethesda.
Desde PlayStation han dado a conocer una treintena de juegos que dejarán de estar disponibles en el catálogo de PlayStation Plus durante el mes de mayo.
El hecho fue dado a conocer junto con la información de los títulos que llegan al servicio, donde se encuentran varios juegos publicados por Bethesda.
“Como parte de nuestra actualización normal de contenido, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil y NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 estarán entre algunos de los títulos que dejarán el catálogo de juegos de PlayStation Plus en mayo”, señalaron desde Sony.
En el caso de los juegos que se suman al servicio estos son:
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium games
- Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)
- Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
- The Evil Within (PS4)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
- Slay the Spire (PS4)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
- Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
- Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)
PlayStation Premium Classic catalogue
- Doom - 1993 (PS4)
- Doom II - Classic (PS4)
- Doom 64 (PS4)
- Doom 3 (PS4)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)
Mientras que los juegos que dejan el servicio son:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Mighty No 9
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered
- Shenmue 3
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy
- Left Alive Day One Edition
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Balan Wonderworld
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Resident Evil
- How to Survive Storm Warning Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Last Day of June
- Virginia
- Dreamfall Chapters
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- MX vs ATV All Out
- Tour de France 2021
- Graveyard Keeper
- Kona
- Relicta
- Windbound
- Chronos Before the Ashes
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
