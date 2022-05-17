DC Comics e Image lideran las nominaciones para los Premios Eisner 2022

Como es tradición, con miras a la próxima edición de la Comic-Con de San Diego, la organización del evento reveló a los nominados para la siguiente versión de los Premios Eisner.

En esta oportunidad los Premios Eisner tienen 32 categorías y consideraron publicaciones realizadas entre el 1 de enero y el 31 de diciembre de 2021. Entre los nominados DC Comics se posicionó como una de las compañías con más nominaciones con 15 consideraciones en solitario y 7 en asociación con otras editoriales. Todo mientras que Image también consiguió un buen número de nominaciones con 14 distinciones en solitario y 4 con otras compañías.

Y mientras por el lado de los creadores podrán encontrar varias menciones a James Tynion IV, en cuanto a los títulos la serie regular de Nightwing destaca con 5 nominaciones y Destroy All Monsters ostenta 3 nominaciones.

Sin más preámbulos, a continuación pueden conocer a los nominados para los Premios Eisner 2022.

Mejor Historia Corta

“Funeral in Foam”, por Casey Gilly y Raina Telgemeier, en You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

“Generations”, por Daniel Warren Johnson, en Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)

“I Wanna Be a Slob”, por Michael Kamison y Steven Arnold, en Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“Tap, Tap, Tap”, por Larry O’Neil y Jorge Fornés, en Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll”, por Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua y Lauren Davis), en The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

Mejor número individual/ one-shot (debe poder leerse de manera independiente)

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, editado por Darren Shan (Marvel)

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales , por David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson”, por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)

Wolvendaughter, por Ver (Quindrie Press)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, por Kelly Sue DeConnick y Phil Jimenez (DC)

Mejor serie regular

Bitter Root , por David F. Walker, Chuck Brown y Sanford Greene (Image)

The Department of Truth , por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)

Immortal Hulk, por Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et al. (Marvel)

Nightwing , por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)

Something Is Killing the Children, por James Tynion IV y Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Mejor serie limitada

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, por Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)

The Good Asian, por Pornsak Pichetshote y Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Hocus Pocus, por Rik Worth y Jordan Collver ( por Rik Worth y Jordan Collver ( hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr , por Ram V y Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Stray Dogs , por Tony Fleecs y Trish Forstner (Image)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, por Tom King y Bilquis Evely (DC)

Mejor serie nueva

The Human Target , por Tom King y Greg Smallwood (DC)

The Nice House on the Lake , por James Tynion IV y Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)

Not All Robots , por Mark Russell y Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

Radiant Black , por Kyle Higgins y Marcelo Costa (Image)

Ultramega, por James Harren (Image Skybound)

Mejor publicación para niños (hasta 8 años)

Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, por Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis , por Julie y Stan Sakai (IDW)

I Am Oprah Winfrey , por Brad Meltzer y Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Monster Friends, por Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)

Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, por Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)

Mejor publicación para niños (entre 9 y 12 años)

Allergic , por Megan Wagner Lloyd y Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)

Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat , por Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)

Rainbow Bridge, por Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe y Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)

Salt Magic , por Hope Larson y Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear , por Trang Nguyen y Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, por Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)

Mejor publicación para adolescentes (entre 13 y 17 años)

Adora and the Distance , por Marc Bernardin y Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)

Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament , por David Bowles y Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)

The Legend of Auntie Po , por Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)

Strange Academy , por Skottie Young y Humberto Ramos (Marvel)

Wynd, por James Tynion IV y Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)

Mejor publicación de humor

Bubble , por Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan y Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Cyclopedia Exotica , por Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Not All Robots , por Mark Russell y Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

The Scumbag, por Rick Remender y varios (Image)

Thirsty Mermaids , por Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, por Haro Aso y Kotaro Takata, traducción de Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Mejor antología

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows , por Rose Eveleth y varios, editada por Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)

My Only Child , por Wang Ning y varios, editada por Wang Saili, traducción Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)

The Silver Coin, por Michael Walsh y varios (Image)

Superman: Red & Blue , editado por Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr y Diegs Lopez (DC)

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, editado por Kel McDonald y Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, por David F. Walker y Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, por Fabien Toulmé, traducción de Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula , por Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)

Orwell , por Pierre Christin y Sébastien Verdier, traducción de Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, por Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)

The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, por Dave Sim y Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)

Mejor memoria gráfica

Factory Summers , por Guy Delisle, traducción de Helge Dascher y Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parenthesis , por Élodie Durand, traducción de Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)

Run: Book One, por John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, por Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, por Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Mejor Álbum gráfico nuevo

Ballad For Sophie , por Filipe Melo y Juan Cavia, traducción de Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), por Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image)

In. , por Will McPhail (Mariner Books)

Meadowlark : A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, por Ethan Hawke y Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)

Monsters, por Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

Mejor Álbum gráfico reimpresión

The Complete American Gods, por Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell y Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, por Joe Hill y Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)

Middlewest: The Complete Tale, por Skottie Young y Jorge Corona (Image)

Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, por Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub y Troy Little (Oni)

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, por Gerard Way, Shaun Simon y Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)

Mejor adaptación desde otro medio

After the Rain , por Nnedi Okorafor, adaptado por John Jennings y David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)

Bubble por Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan y Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Disney Cruella , adaptado por Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel , adaptado por Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, por Robert Tressell, adaptado por Sophie y Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)

Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional

Ballad For Sophie , por Filipe Melo y Juan Cavia, traducción de Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Between Snow and Wolf , por Agnes Domergue y Helene Canac, traducción de Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)

Love: The Mastiff , por Frederic Brrémaud y Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)

The Parakeet , por Espé, traducción de Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

The Shadow of a Man, por Benoît Peeters and François Schuiten, traducción de Stephen D. Smith (IDW)

Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional - Asia

Chainsaw Man, por Tatsuki Fujimoto, traducción de Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Kaiju No. 8, por Naoya Matsumoto, traducción de David Evelyn (VIZ Media)

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, por Junji Ito, traducción de Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), por Toranosuke Shimada, traducción de Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)

Spy x Family, por Tatsuya Endo, traducción de Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, por Haro Aso y Kotaro Takata, traducción de Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Mejor colección / proyecto de archivo - Tiras

Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, por Jim Lawrence y Jorge Longarón, editado por Christopher Marlon, Rich Young, y Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)

Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, editado por Gary Groth y Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Trots and Bonnie, por Shary Flenniken, editado por Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)

The Way of Zen, adaptado e ilustrado por C. C. Tsai, traducción por Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)

Mejor colección / proyecto de archivo - Cómics

EC Covers Artist’s Edition , editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Farewell, Brindavoine, por Tardi, traducción por Jenna Allen, editado por Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, por Stan Lee y Steve Ditko, editado por Steve Korté (TASCHEN)

Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, editado por Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)

Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition , editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” por Carl Barks, editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Mejor guionista

Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)

Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)

Mejor guionista/artista

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)

Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)

Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Mejor dibujante / entintador o dibujante / equipo de entintador

Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)

P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Mejor pintor / artista multimedia (arte interior)

Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)

John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)

Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)

Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Mejor artista de portadas

Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)

David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)

Mejores colores

Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)

K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)

Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni)

Mejores letras

Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)

Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)

Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)

Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Mejor periodismo / publicación relacionada con los cómics

Alter Ego, editado por Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

The Columbus Scribbler , editado por Brian Canini, Jack Wallace, and Steve Steiner

Fanbase Press , editado por Barbra Dillon

tcj.com , editado por Tucker Stone and Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)

WomenWriteAboutComics.com , editado por Wendy Browne and Nola Pfau (WWAC)

Mejor libro relacionado a los cómics

All of the Marvels, por Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)

The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes , por Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, por Stan Lee , Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd y Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World , por John Morrow, con Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, por Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Mejor trabajo académico

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History , por Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, por Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, por Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism , por Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)

Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, por David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Mejor diseño de publicación

The Complete American Gods, diseñado por Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, diseñado por Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Crashpad , diseñado por Gary Panter y Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo , diseñado por Tyler Boss (Z2)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

Popeye Vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, diseñado por Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Mejor Webcomic

Mejor cómic digital

Days of Sand , por Aimée de Jongh, traducción de Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)

Everyone Is Tulip , por Dave Baker and Nicole Goux ( , por Dave Baker and Nicole Goux ( everyoneistulip.com

It’s Jeff, por Kelly Thompson y Gurihiru (Marvel)

Love After World Domination 1-3 , por Hiroshi Noda y Takahiro Wakamatsu, traducción de Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)

Snow Angels, by Jeff Lemire y Jock (Comixology Originals)

Los ganadores de los Premios Eisner 2022 se anunciarán durante una ceremonia en la Comic-Con de San Diego el próximo 22 de julio.