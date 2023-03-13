Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

Con siete galardones para Everything Everywhere All at Once cerró la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Siguiendo sus 11 nominaciones, la cinta Multiversal dirigida por Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert se llevó los premios más importantes de la noche incluyendo “Mejor Película”, “Mejor Guión Original” y “Mejor Actriz”.

Pero obviamente eso no fue todo y en la ceremonia marcada por bromas sobre el infame golpe de Will Smith durante el año pasado, también se destacó en varias oportunidades a All Quiet on the Western Front que se quedó con premios como el galardón a “Mejor Película Internacional”. Además de RRR, la sensación de acción de S. S. Rajamouli, ganó “Mejor Canción” y Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro como “Mejor Película Animada”

Sin más preámbulos, pueden revisar a todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023 aquí:

Mejor película

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor director

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor

Brendan Fraser - The Whale como Charlie

Mejor actriz

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Wang

Mejor actor secundario

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang

Mejor actriz secundaria

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Mejor guión original

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert

Mejor guión adaptado

Women Talking - Guión de Sarah Polley

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Mejor edición

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Mejor Película Internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Mejor banda sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Mejor sonido

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Mejor corto live-action

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor documental

Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

The Whale

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejores efectos visuales