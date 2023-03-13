Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" fue la gran ganadora de la noche.

Con siete galardones para Everything Everywhere All at Once cerró la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Siguiendo sus 11 nominaciones, la cinta Multiversal dirigida por Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert se llevó los premios más importantes de la noche incluyendo “Mejor Película”, “Mejor Guión Original” y “Mejor Actriz”.

Pero obviamente eso no fue todo y en la ceremonia marcada por bromas sobre el infame golpe de Will Smith durante el año pasado, también se destacó en varias oportunidades a All Quiet on the Western Front que se quedó con premios como el galardón a “Mejor Película Internacional”. Además de RRR, la sensación de acción de S. S. Rajamouli, ganó “Mejor Canción” y Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro como “Mejor Película Animada”

Sin más preámbulos, pueden revisar a todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023 aquí:

Mejor película

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor director

  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor

  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale como Charlie

Mejor actriz

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Wang

Mejor actor secundario

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Mejor guión original

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Women Talking - Guión de Sarah Polley

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Mejor edición

Más sobre Premios Oscar
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Mejor Película Internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Mejor sonido

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción

  • “Naatu Naatu” de RRR

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor corto animado

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Mejor corto live-action

  • An Irish Goodbye

Mejor documental

  • Navalny

Mejor corto documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • The Whale

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Mejor diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

Comenta

Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.

Imperdibles