Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" fue la gran ganadora de la noche.
Con siete galardones para Everything Everywhere All at Once cerró la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Siguiendo sus 11 nominaciones, la cinta Multiversal dirigida por Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert se llevó los premios más importantes de la noche incluyendo “Mejor Película”, “Mejor Guión Original” y “Mejor Actriz”.
Pero obviamente eso no fue todo y en la ceremonia marcada por bromas sobre el infame golpe de Will Smith durante el año pasado, también se destacó en varias oportunidades a All Quiet on the Western Front que se quedó con premios como el galardón a “Mejor Película Internacional”. Además de RRR, la sensación de acción de S. S. Rajamouli, ganó “Mejor Canción” y Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro como “Mejor Película Animada”
Sin más preámbulos, pueden revisar a todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023 aquí:
Mejor película
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor director
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale como Charlie
Mejor actriz
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Wang
Mejor actor secundario
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre
Mejor guión original
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert
Mejor guión adaptado
- Women Talking - Guión de Sarah Polley
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
Mejor edición
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers
Mejor Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Mejor banda sonora original
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Mejor sonido
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor canción
- “Naatu Naatu” de RRR
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor corto animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Mejor corto live-action
- An Irish Goodbye
Mejor documental
- Navalny
Mejor corto documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- The Whale
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water
