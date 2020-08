Japón conmemora los 75 años de la primera bomba atómica en Hiroshima

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) bows in front of the Memorial Cenotaph after delivering a speech during the 75th anniversary memorial service for atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 6, 2020. - Japan on August 6, 2020 marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing a scaling back of annual ceremonies to commemorate the victims. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)