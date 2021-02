Líder opositor ruso Alexei Navalny vuelve a la corte acusado de difamar a veterano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Navalny compareciendo ante un tribunal en Moscú acusado de denigrar el honor de un vetereano de guerra. 5 de febrero de 2021. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.