Nueva Constitución ¿la “Casa de todos o de algunos”?

President of Chile's Constitutional Convention Maria Elisa Quinteros (3-L), vice president Gaspar Dominguez (3-R), deputy vice president Tomas Laibe (L), Natividad Llanquileo (2-L), Lidia Gonzalez (2-R) and Amaya Alvez (R) pose for a picture during the presentation of the new director board at the former National Congress of Chile in Santiago, on January 6, 2022. - After two days of session and nine voting shifts, the 40-year old Chilean dentist, epidemiologist, researcher, and politician Maria Elisa Quinteros got the 78 votes needed to replace Mapuche linguist Elisa Loncon in her post. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)