Los compradores de casas de vacaciones impulsaron el mercado hipotecario y ahora se enfrentan a una prueba

Ocean front homes stand along the beach on Long Beach Island in Long Beach Township, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013. Long Beach Township is one of six municipalities on Long Beach Island that New Jersey legislators are looking to consolidate into a single municipality. At the height of tourist season 150,000 people vacation on Long Beach Island, but just 7,500 residents remain year round, and with them the police forces for six towns. Photographer: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg