Profesor Luigi Zingales preparará recomendaciones para aumentar la competencia en el mercado financiero de Chile

Luigi Zingales, finance professor at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the 30th edition of "The Outlook for the Economy and Finance," workshop organized by the European House - Ambrosetti in Cernobbio, near Como, Italy, on Friday, April 5, 2019. The workshop, attended by central bankers, politicians and executives, looks at the European economy and financial markets. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg