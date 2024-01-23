Con La Memoria Infinita y El Conde: revisa el listado completo de nominados a los Oscar

Sin margen para grandes sorpresas, hoy se revelaron a los candidatos a la 96° versión de los Premios Oscar. Mediante un evento conducido por los actores Jack Quaid y Zazie Beetz, se conoció a los nominados a las 23 categorías de la premiación.

Oppenheimer lidera esta edición con 13 menciones, a sólo una del récord histórico que poseen Eva al desnudo (1950), Titanic (1997) y La la land (2016).

La película de Christopher Nolan es seguida por Pobres criaturas (11 candidaturas), de Yorgos Lanthimos, y por Los asesinos de la Luna (diez), de Martin Scorsese.

En cuarta posición aparece Barbie (ocho), que no logró un lugar en categorías clave como Mejor actriz y Mejor dirección. Más atrás, con siete nominaciones, aparece Maestro, el segundo largometraje de Bradley Cooper como director.

De manera inédita, Chile logró doble presencia, gracias a La memoria infinita (Mejor documental) y El Conde (Mejor fotografía).

La gala se celebrará el próximo 10 de marzo.

Foto: MTV Documentary Films

Revisa el listado completo a continuación:

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor director

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Foto: © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (El Color Púrpura)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Los Que Se Quedan)

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Los Asesinos de la Luna)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)

Mejor guión adaptado

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Pobres Criaturas (Tony McNamara)

Zona de Interés (Jonathan Glazer)

Mejor guión original

Anatomía de una Caída (Arthur Harari, Justine Triet)

Los Que Se Quedan (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer)

Secretos de un Escándalo (Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik)

Vidas Pasadas (Celine Song)

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

Society of the Snow (España)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor banda sonora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” por Flamin’ Hot - Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” por Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” por American Symphony - Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” por Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” por Barbie - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor fotografía

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Foto: Pablo Larraín / Netflix ©2023

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Foto: Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó