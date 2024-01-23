Con La Memoria Infinita y El Conde: revisa el listado completo de nominados a los Oscar
La 96° edición de los Premios de la Academia es liderada por Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan. De manera inédita, Chile logró presencia con dos películas diferentes. La gala se celebrará el próximo 10 de marzo.
Sin margen para grandes sorpresas, hoy se revelaron a los candidatos a la 96° versión de los Premios Oscar. Mediante un evento conducido por los actores Jack Quaid y Zazie Beetz, se conoció a los nominados a las 23 categorías de la premiación.
Oppenheimer lidera esta edición con 13 menciones, a sólo una del récord histórico que poseen Eva al desnudo (1950), Titanic (1997) y La la land (2016).
La película de Christopher Nolan es seguida por Pobres criaturas (11 candidaturas), de Yorgos Lanthimos, y por Los asesinos de la Luna (diez), de Martin Scorsese.
En cuarta posición aparece Barbie (ocho), que no logró un lugar en categorías clave como Mejor actriz y Mejor dirección. Más atrás, con siete nominaciones, aparece Maestro, el segundo largometraje de Bradley Cooper como director.
De manera inédita, Chile logró doble presencia, gracias a La memoria infinita (Mejor documental) y El Conde (Mejor fotografía).
La gala se celebrará el próximo 10 de marzo.
Revisa el listado completo a continuación:
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor director
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor actriz
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor actor
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (El Color Púrpura)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Los Que Se Quedan)
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Los Asesinos de la Luna)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)
Mejor guión adaptado
American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
Barbie (Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig)
Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
Pobres Criaturas (Tony McNamara)
Zona de Interés (Jonathan Glazer)
Mejor guión original
Anatomía de una Caída (Arthur Harari, Justine Triet)
Los Que Se Quedan (David Hemingson)
Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer)
Secretos de un Escándalo (Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik)
Vidas Pasadas (Celine Song)
Mejor película internacional
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Japón)
Society of the Snow (España)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor banda sonora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor canción original
“The Fire Inside” por Flamin’ Hot - Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” por Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” por American Symphony - Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” por Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George
“What Was I Made For?” por Barbie - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor fotografía
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor montaje
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor cortometraje animado
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor cortometraje documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
