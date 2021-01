Estados Unidos en alerta ante posible violencia de extremistas antigubernamentales

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 15, 2020, a man, with ammunition and a confederate flag, takes part in far right militias and white pride organizations rally near Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia. - The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert January 27, 2021, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists after Joe Biden was sworn in as president. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)