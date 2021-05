Megaelecciones: las postales de una histórica jornada

A resident drops his ballot into a plastic storage container labeled, "Indigenous people", at a polling station during the Constitutional Convention election to select assembly members that will draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)