¿Otro caso de lawfare en América Latina?

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner looks at her supporters from the balcony of her residence in Buenos Aires on June 11, 2025. Argentina's Supreme Court on June 10, 2025, upheld the fraud conviction of ex-president Cristina Kirchner, for which she received a six-year prison sentence and was banned from holding public office for life. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

