Vacunar: Nuestra elección

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. As the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions behind closed doors, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how to best distribute them. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)